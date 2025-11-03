YouTube will automatically upscale old videos to Full HD03.11.25
YouTube has launched a new feature, Super Resolution, which uses artificial intelligence to enhance the quality of older videos when viewed on TVs. The technology automatically upscales images to 1080p resolution, making them sharper and cleaner, without any intervention from content creators.
How Upscaling Works on YouTube
The upscaling algorithms run directly on YouTube’s servers. The original files remain intact, and users can disable Super Resolution in their settings if they wish.
The company notes that content creators retain full control over their videos, as both the original files and their original resolution remain accessible. Viewers, in turn, can choose between the original version of the video and the enhanced version—the new option will be clearly indicated in the playback quality menu.
The feature is currently being rolled out gradually and only works for videos with resolutions between 240p and 720p. Clips already digitized by creators to 1080p or higher will not be processed.
Super Resolution Adoption Trends
The adoption of Super Resolution coincides with a broader trend in the video industry: major TV manufacturers already have their own AI-powered image enhancement technologies.
Similar solutions are offered by Nvidia with its RTX Video Super Resolution feature and Shield TV set-top boxes, which also use machine learning for image upscaling.
New Tools for Creators
In addition to this innovation, YouTube is expanding its tools for creators. The platform is increasing the maximum thumbnail size from 2 MB to 50 MB to support 4K image quality and is also testing a large-video upload feature available only to select creators.
Another new feature is QR codes for videos with product tags. These will allow viewers to instantly purchase their favorite products by simply scanning the code on the screen with their smartphone.
The launch of YouTube’s Super Resolution demonstrates the platform’s commitment to making even older content more appealing to modern viewers while simultaneously expanding monetization opportunities for creators.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Acer Nitro V 17 ANV17-41 gaming laptop review
Logitech MX Master 4 mouse review: feedback
Samsung Galaxy Fold7: not a smartphone, not a tablet, something more
Oppo Reno14 smartphone review: ambitions
Logitech MX Vertical mouse review: vertical comfort
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWN laptop review: a new league
Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD review: more than a cover
Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards – when pure performance is no longer enough
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
YouTube will automatically upscale old videos to Full HD artificial intelligence service YouTube
Video upscaling algorithms run directly on YouTube servers. Original files remain intact.
Insta360 X4 Air – more affordable 8K-camera 360 with flagship features action-camera camera
The Insta360 X4 Air is the most compact and affordable camera in its lineup with support for 8K 360° video recording.
YouTube will automatically upscale old videos to Full HD
Nothing Phone (3a) Lite – brand’s first budget smartphone costs €249
Ukrainian company Grammarly will become Superhuman
Best smartwatches for sports in 2025
NASA X-59 quiet supersonic jet made its first flight
Doom launched on ESA space satellite
It’s not too late: Top charging stations for home while blackout
Nike showed the first electric-powered sneaker
Scientists create artificial soft eye with autofocus
Motorola Moto X70 Air – slim smartphone with IP69 protection
Elon Musk launches Grokipedia. It partially copies Wikipedia
You can now order McDonald’s in advance from your smartphone