YouTube will automatically upscale old videos to Full HD

YouTube has launched a new feature, Super Resolution, which uses artificial intelligence to enhance the quality of older videos when viewed on TVs. The technology automatically upscales images to 1080p resolution, making them sharper and cleaner, without any intervention from content creators.

How Upscaling Works on YouTube

The upscaling algorithms run directly on YouTube’s servers. The original files remain intact, and users can disable Super Resolution in their settings if they wish.

The company notes that content creators retain full control over their videos, as both the original files and their original resolution remain accessible. Viewers, in turn, can choose between the original version of the video and the enhanced version—the new option will be clearly indicated in the playback quality menu.

The feature is currently being rolled out gradually and only works for videos with resolutions between 240p and 720p. Clips already digitized by creators to 1080p or higher will not be processed.

Super Resolution Adoption Trends

The adoption of Super Resolution coincides with a broader trend in the video industry: major TV manufacturers already have their own AI-powered image enhancement technologies.

Similar solutions are offered by Nvidia with its RTX Video Super Resolution feature and Shield TV set-top boxes, which also use machine learning for image upscaling.

New Tools for Creators

In addition to this innovation, YouTube is expanding its tools for creators. The platform is increasing the maximum thumbnail size from 2 MB to 50 MB to support 4K image quality and is also testing a large-video upload feature available only to select creators.

Another new feature is QR codes for videos with product tags. These will allow viewers to instantly purchase their favorite products by simply scanning the code on the screen with their smartphone.

The launch of YouTube’s Super Resolution demonstrates the platform’s commitment to making even older content more appealing to modern viewers while simultaneously expanding monetization opportunities for creators.