 

YouTube will allow create personal feed of recommendations

01.12.25

YouTube is testing an experimental feature called Your Custom Feed, which is designed to organize recommendations in the user’s feed. The new tool offers the ability to independently generate a selection of content using text queries.

 

According to the service, test participants may notice the Your Custom Feed button next to the standard Home tab. By clicking on it, the user enters a topic of interest to them, for example, “Italian recipes” or “financial tips for beginners.” After that, the system generates a selection of videos that match the specified query.

 

This approach is positioned as an alternative to the current recommendation model, which often issues content that does not coincide with the interests of the viewer. It often happens that after several discs, the Disney service continues to offer similar materials even if they do not reflect the user’s real preferences. The introduction of the new feature should change the principle of interaction, transferring it from passive viewing to active customization.

 

YouTube isn’t the only service experimenting with personalization. Social network Threads is also testing its own feed customization option, and Platform X, formerly known as Twitter, is planning to introduce a chatbot called Grok that will change the recommended feed based on user requests.


