YouTube will allow create personal feed of recommendations  

YouTube will allow create personal feed of recommendations01.12.25
YouTube is testing an experimental feature called Your Custom Feed, which is designed to organize recommendations in the user’s feed. The new tool offers the ability to independently generate a selection of content using text queries.
YouTube Recommendations Settings
According to the service, test participants may notice the Your Custom Feed button next to the standard Home tab. By clicking on it, the user enters a topic of interest to them, for example, “Italian recipes” or “financial tips for beginners.” After that, the system generates a selection of videos that match the specified query.
This approach is positioned as an alternative to the current recommendation model, which often issues content that does not coincide with the interests of the viewer. It often happens that after several discs, the Disney service continues to offer similar materials even if they do not reflect the user’s real preferences. The introduction of the new feature should change the principle of interaction, transferring it from passive viewing to active customization.
YouTube isn’t the only service experimenting with personalization. Social network Threads is also testing its own feed customization option, and Platform X, formerly known as Twitter, is planning to introduce a chatbot called Grok that will change the recommended feed based on user requests.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
A speaker has long ceased to be just an accessory for a smartphone. It has become a tool for creating an atmosphere – from a small meeting to a large-scale party.
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
Best mid-range smartphones – interesting ratings
Best 27-, 32-, and 34-inch monitors: right choice for gaming or work
Which Xiaomi, Redmi or Poco smartphone buy – top Xiaomi 2025 lines
Logitech mice: 6 best models comparing
YouTube will allow create personal feed of recommendations service YouTube
YouTube is testing an experimental feature called Your Custom Feed, which is designed to organize recommendations in a user’s feed
Sony LYTIA 901 is the company’s first 200-megapixel smartphone sensor camera smartphone Sony
Sony has unveiled its first 200-megapixel smartphone sensor, the LYTIA 901. The module is designed in a 1/1.12-inch format.
YouTube will allow create personal feed of recommendations
Sunday Memo robot with AI takes over household routines
Lumia 2 – smart earrings with health monitoring
IKEA introduces unusual Bluetooth speakers Solskydd and Kulglass
Microsoft will preload File Explorer in Windows 11
Poco F8 Ultra and Poco F8 Pro with Bose speakers launched globally
Apple will overtake Samsung in smartphone production for the first time in 14 years
Black Friday at GOG: 7,500 games with discounts up to 95%
Xiaomi Sound Pocket with 5W speaker has 1000mAh battery
Vertical tabs will appear in Google Chrome
EU approved requirements for USB Type-C ports