  

YouTube Music will limit access to song lyrics without purchasing a subscription

11.02.26

YouTube Music in Ukraine

 

YouTube Music has begun a global rollout of paid access to song lyrics. Now, to view full lyrics, users must subscribe to YouTube Premium or Music Premium. This is reported by 9to5google.

 

The changes affected the “Now Playing” tab, where a new card appeared with a message about the number of free views available. Users are given the opportunity to open five lyrics without payment, after which the service offers to subscribe. After the limit is exhausted, other lyrics are displayed in a blurry state and become unavailable for scrolling.

 

How much do Google service subscriptions cost

 

Google has been testing this feature for several months, and now it is gradually becoming available to a wide audience in different countries. The cost of a YouTube Music Premium subscription is 79 hryvnias per month. It includes ad-free playback, background listening, offline downloads, and new AI-powered features, including Ask Music. YouTube Premium costs 99 hryvnias per month and extends similar features to the main YouTube app.

 

Spotify previously announced an update to its built-in lyrics display feature. The update includes a global rollout of lyrics translations and the ability to watch offline for Premium users. The company expects the new features to help convert some of its free-to-paid audience.


