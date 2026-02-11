YouTube Music will limit access to song lyrics without purchasing a subscription   

YouTube Music will limit access to song lyrics without purchasing a subscription11.02.26
YouTube Music has begun a global rollout of paid access to song lyrics. Now, to view full lyrics, users must subscribe to YouTube Premium or Music Premium. This is reported by 9to5google.
The changes affected the “Now Playing” tab, where a new card appeared with a message about the number of free views available. Users are given the opportunity to open five lyrics without payment, after which the service offers to subscribe. After the limit is exhausted, other lyrics are displayed in a blurry state and become unavailable for scrolling.
How much do Google service subscriptions cost
Google has been testing this feature for several months, and now it is gradually becoming available to a wide audience in different countries. The cost of a YouTube Music Premium subscription is 79 hryvnias per month. It includes ad-free playback, background listening, offline downloads, and new AI-powered features, including Ask Music. YouTube Premium costs 99 hryvnias per month and extends similar features to the main YouTube app.
Spotify previously announced an update to its built-in lyrics display feature. The update includes a global rollout of lyrics translations and the ability to watch offline for Premium users. The company expects the new features to help convert some of its free-to-paid audience.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Poco M8 Pro smartphone review: give us more
Poco M8 Pro 5G immediately catches the eye with its size and the manufacturer’s desire to offer more than you’d typically expect from a device in this price range. It’s not just another mid-range device.
Poco M8 Pro smartphone review: give us more
Home autonomous power sources: inverters, batteries, solar panels
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
YouTube Music will limit access to song lyrics without purchasing a subscription business service YouTube
The changes affected the “Now Playing” tab in YouTube Music, where a new card appeared with a notification about the number of free views available.
Discord will require users to verify their age service
Discord is implementing age verification for all users worldwide to gain full access to the platform
Discord will require users to verify their age
Apple designer showed the interior of the first electric Ferrari
Uklon will work 24 hours a day in 7 cities of Ukraine
Monobank will offer currency transactions with euros and dollars
Who will be the next hosts of The Grand Tour – they announced now
Starlink Direct to Cell will start operating in the European Union – calls via satellite directly from a smartphone
VW Transporter released in Sportline version with GTI-style design
Kyivstar increases prices for UAH 50-90 in 7 tariffs from March 1st
China bans electric cars with hidden door handles
SpaceX bought xAI Elon Musk became the first person in the world with over $850 billion
Skoda to produce its millionth car in 2025
Baseus has released a 200W power bank for laptops