YouTube Music will let you share timestamps in songs and podcasts12.12.24
YouTube Music has received an update that makes it easier to share specific moments from podcasts, songs, or concerts. Now users can specify the exact start time of playback to share a snippet of interest.
How it works
- While playing, tap the “Share” button.
- In the upper right corner, select the option “Start at x:xx”, where “x:xx” is the current playback time.
- The link generated for your friend will contain the parameter
t=XX, which ensures that playback starts at the selected time.
This feature is useful for:
- Podcasts to mark an interesting discussion.
- Songs and concerts to share a memorable excerpt.
Current limitations
On Android, although the feature is already available, the “Share” menu does not yet match the updated iOS style. This is expected to be fixed in a future update. The feature is also available on the web version of YouTube Music, making it accessible to everyone.
The YouTube Music music service has received an updated three-dot menu design, which now looks like a floating panel with rounded corners, replacing the old menu that occupied the entire width of the screen. Despite retaining the dark background, the new design has become visually lighter and more modern.
All three-dot menus have received this redesign, except for the share feature on Android, which uses the old style, while iOS has already implemented the new one.Another update is the connect button for streaming, which is now placed on top of the album art to avoid excessive brightness on the screen.
These changes are part of YouTube’s global updates, including changes to the bottom navigation bar of the main app.
