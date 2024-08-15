YouTube Music has updated the design of the main feed of the program for Android and iOS

In recent weeks, YouTube Music has made several changes to the design of the main feed on Android and iOS, significantly improving the user interface. One of the most noticeable innovations is the replacement of the “More” button with an icon with a right arrow. (wow)

The Play All button, which remains important for Quick Select sections, remains unchanged. However, other elements of the interface have undergone optimization: the sizes of the carousel titles have been reduced, the second line of descriptions has been removed, for example, in the “Quick selection” section, the text “Start radio from a song” has been simplified to “Create radio”.

These changes are already available to users of the mobile apps on Android and iOS, but the web version of music.youtube.com has not yet been updated. It’s also unclear if YouTube Music will continue to replace the current interface with the new 3×3 layout that some users have noticed but which hasn’t caught on yet.

In 2024, YouTube Music PWA received significant improvements, making it a more competitive application. Here are some of the key updates:

Music Downloads: Since March 2024, music.youtube.com has added the ability to download songs for offline playback, a great convenience for users of desktop computers such as Chromebooks. Redesigned albums and playlists: Last month, the YouTube Music website received a new design for albums and playlists that matches the design of the Android app for tablets. This two-column layout makes better use of screen space and makes the site more attractive. Advanced navigation bar: In June 2023, an advanced navigation bar was introduced, providing quick access to playlists. Remembering the last song played: Starting in May 2024, YouTube Music remembers the last song (or podcast episode) played, making it easy to quickly resume playback. Updated Mini Player: In March 2024, the Mini Player was updated to match the Now Playing design in mobile apps, making the interface cleaner and more modern.

While Android and iOS will likely continue to be the priority platforms for YouTube Music, the significant PWA improvements in 2024 indicate that Google is committed to making its web app more powerful and user-friendly.

Note that PWA is a technology in web development that visually and functionally transforms a site into an application (a mobile application in a browser).

The YouTube Music app is now officially available for Garmin smartwatches. It is supported by models of the Forerunner, Venu, Fēnix and Epix series.

Owners of smart watches can download playlists and podcasts, as well as control playback using physical buttons on the watch. YouTube Music on Garmin has received quite positive feedback from users.