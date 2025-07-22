YouTube Music gets synced music playback on multiple devices

In version 8.26.51 of the YouTube Music application, a new feature has appeared that allows you to return to listening to songs from the place where the user left off. This is reported by Android Authority.

The YouTube Music feature works between different devices: the user can start listening to a track, for example, on a smartphone, and then continue it from the same position on a computer or TV. The service remembers the position not only in individual songs, but also in albums and playlists, allowing you to save progress in multiple places at the same time.

While this feature does not yet reach the level of full synchronization offered by Spotify, it can become a convenient tool for users who regularly switch between devices while listening to music.