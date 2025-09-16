YouTube Music gets a new interface design16.09.25
YouTube Music has updated the design of the player on Android and iOS. The changes mainly concern the location of playback controls, including switching between audio and video modes, displaying lyrics, and accessing similar tracks.
The main innovation is the relocation of the audio/video switcher and the bottom menu, where there were previously buttons for turning on lyrics, viewing similar songs, and a list of next tracks. Now all additional elements are collected in a control carousel located directly below the main play, pause, and rewind buttons.
At the bottom of the player, there is only one element left – a block with a radio station from which the song is playing. By swiping over it, you can see a list of tracks that will play next.
The new design is gradually rolling out to users around the world. Since the update is server-based, there is no need to manually update the application via Google Play or the App Store.
Earlier, in version 8.26.51 of the YouTube Music application, a new feature appeared that allows you to return to listening to songs from the place where the user left off. This is reported by Android Authority.
The YouTube Music feature works between different devices: the user can start listening to a track, for example, on a smartphone, and then continue it from the same position on a computer or TV. The service remembers the position not only in individual songs, but also in albums and playlists, allowing you to save progress in multiple places at the same time.
Although this feature does not yet reach the level of full synchronization offered by Spotify, it can become a convenient tool for users who regularly switch between devices while listening to music.
