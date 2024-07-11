YouTube Music for the browser has received a major update11.07.24
In 2024, YouTube Music PWA received significant improvements, making it a more competitive app. Here are some of the key updates:
- Music Downloads: Since March 2024, music.youtube.com has added the ability to download songs for offline playback, a great convenience for users of desktop computers such as Chromebooks.
- Redesigned albums and playlists: Last month, the YouTube Music website received a new design for albums and playlists that matches the design of the Android app for tablets. This two-column layout makes better use of screen space and makes the site more attractive.
- Advanced navigation bar: In June 2023, an advanced navigation bar was introduced, providing quick access to playlists.
- Remembering the last song played: Starting in May 2024, YouTube Music remembers the last song (or podcast episode) played, making it easy to quickly resume playback.
- Updated Mini Player: In March 2024, the Mini Player was updated to match the Now Playing design in mobile apps, making the interface cleaner and more modern.
While Android and iOS will likely continue to be the priority platforms for YouTube Music, the significant PWA improvements in 2024 indicate that Google is committed to making its web app more powerful and user-friendly.
Note that PWA is a technology in web development that visually and functionally transforms a site into an application (a mobile application in a browser).
