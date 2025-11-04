YouTube Like button will have additional animations04.11.25
YouTube has introduced a new visual feature that displays a short animation after clicking the “Like” button on a video. The update is part of the platform’s October redesign, aimed at improving the interface and viewer engagement with content, according to The Verge.
Currently, around twenty different animations are available, each tailored to the theme of a specific video. For example, in motorsports videos, the “Like” button turns into a smoking wheel, while in educational videos, it becomes a flickering light bulb. There are also options for sports videos, travel content, and animal videos.
Designer Andreas Storm, who compiled all the visual effects into two short clips on Platform X, notes that YouTube has not yet implemented similar animations for videos featuring children.
YouTube has updated its YouTube Premium subscription features, adding “enhanced” audio and new playback controls.
When watching music videos, you can now select “High Quality” audio with a bitrate of 256 kbps. Previously, this option was only available in YouTube Music or in an experimental version on the YouTube homepage, but it is now available to all users on Android and iOS.
YouTube Premium users can now play videos at up to 4x speed (in 0.05 increments). Previously, this feature was only available on Android and iOS, but it is now available in the web browser.
A new feature, Jump Ahead, allows you to skip uninteresting parts of a video. It is now supported on Smart TVs and game consoles, along with mobile devices and the web browser.
YouTube Shorts has added a picture-in-picture mode, which lets you play short videos in a small window while you browse other content, and a smart download option that automatically saves your favorite videos based on your viewing history.
This update is rolling out gradually, so it won’t be available to some users right away.
In Ukraine, a YouTube Premium subscription starts at 99 UAH/month for an individual plan, 149 UAH/month for a family plan (for up to 5 people), and 59 UAH/month for students.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Comparison of compact flagship smartphones. Whose better?
Large displays and multiple camera modules have become the norm for both affordable smartphones and mid-range and flagship models. However, not everyone is comfortable with them. That’s why we decided to explore the topic of compact flagship smartphones. Is it possible to get good performance in a relatively small body?
Comparison of compact flagship smartphones. Whose better?
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Acer Nitro V 17 ANV17-41 gaming laptop review
Logitech MX Master 4 mouse review: feedback
Samsung Galaxy Fold7: not a smartphone, not a tablet, something more
Oppo Reno14 smartphone review: ambitions
Logitech MX Vertical mouse review: vertical comfort
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWN laptop review: a new league
Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD review: more than a cover
Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards – when pure performance is no longer enough
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
YouTube Like button will have additional animations YouTube
YouTube has introduced a new visual feature that displays a short animation after you click the “like” button on a video.
Samsung Browser released for Windows browser Samsung
Samsung’s browser will feature built-in Galaxy AI tools, including Browsing Assist. The beta version of Samsung Internet for Windows will be available starting October 30, 2025.
YouTube Like button will have additional animations
Samsung Browser released for Windows
YouTube will automatically upscale old videos to Full HD
Nothing Phone (3a) Lite – brand’s first budget smartphone costs €249
Ukrainian company Grammarly will become Superhuman
Best smartwatches for sports in 2025
NASA X-59 quiet supersonic jet made its first flight
Doom launched on ESA space satellite
It’s not too late: Top charging stations for home while blackout
Nike showed the first electric-powered sneaker
Scientists create artificial soft eye with autofocus
Motorola Moto X70 Air – slim smartphone with IP69 protection