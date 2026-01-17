YouTube has added new parental control features for Ukrainian users

YouTube is rolling out a new suite of parental tools in Ukraine that will allow parents to more precisely control what content and for how long their children watch on the platform. Among the innovations are Shorts viewing time management, as well as sleep and break reminders.

Time control and mindful viewing

One of the key updates is additional mindful viewing tools. Parents can set a time limit for watching Shorts videos or completely turn off this feed by setting the timer to zero. This mode can be used, for example, during school, and then temporarily increase the limit – up to an hour – when traveling or on vacation. It is also possible to create your own sleep and break reminders, supplementing YouTube’s existing standard settings.

Access to age-appropriate content

YouTube has simplified access to age-appropriate content with a revamped sign-up process and quick switching between family profiles. This should ensure that each user sees only materials that are appropriate for their age, and recommendations are formed taking into account these restrictions.

New content standards for teens

The platform has introduced updated content standards for teens. They were developed in conjunction with the Center for Scientists and Storytellers at the University of California, Los Angeles, with the support of experts from University College London, the American Psychological Association, and Boston Children’s Hospital. These standards will form the basis of YouTube’s recommendation algorithms and are aimed at offering teens interesting, safe, and educational content.

Guidelines for creators of children’s and teen content

In addition to the new standards, YouTube has introduced a “Guidelines for creators,” created in collaboration with the YouTube Advisory Committee on Youth and Families and Save the Children International. The document takes into account the influence of bloggers on teenagers, who often perceive creators as guides in the process of growing up and learning about the world.

The guidelines recommend that content creators use a positive and friendly tone, including humor and elements of everyday life that lift the mood and teach self-irony. Creators are also invited to encourage curiosity and inspiration through creative formats, demonstrate new hobbies and behind-the-scenes processes, and deepen the interests of teenagers by revealing topics that are close to them, with an emphasis on the process itself, not just the result.

Special attention is paid to the development of life skills. These are clear and practical tips for real-life situations, such as working in a team or managing a personal budget. The reliability of information remains an important point: authors are advised to use trusted sources, take into account the age of the audience and avoid spreading false information.

In addition, the guide emphasizes the need to resist hate speech, avoid destructive conflicts and clearly separate facts from personal opinions. Authors are also advised to motivate teenagers to check their privacy settings, filter their own feeds and unsubscribe from accounts that negatively affect their emotional state.

Implementation dates

YouTube is starting to implement all of the listed updates starting today. They will become available to users in Ukraine and other countries around the world in the coming months.