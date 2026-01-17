YouTube has added new parental control features for Ukrainian users  

YouTube has added new parental control features for Ukrainian users17.01.26
YouTube is rolling out a new suite of parental tools in Ukraine that will allow parents to more precisely control what content and for how long their children watch on the platform. Among the innovations are Shorts viewing time management, as well as sleep and break reminders.
Time control and mindful viewing
One of the key updates is additional mindful viewing tools. Parents can set a time limit for watching Shorts videos or completely turn off this feed by setting the timer to zero. This mode can be used, for example, during school, and then temporarily increase the limit – up to an hour – when traveling or on vacation. It is also possible to create your own sleep and break reminders, supplementing YouTube’s existing standard settings.
Access to age-appropriate content
YouTube has simplified access to age-appropriate content with a revamped sign-up process and quick switching between family profiles. This should ensure that each user sees only materials that are appropriate for their age, and recommendations are formed taking into account these restrictions.
New content standards for teens
The platform has introduced updated content standards for teens. They were developed in conjunction with the Center for Scientists and Storytellers at the University of California, Los Angeles, with the support of experts from University College London, the American Psychological Association, and Boston Children’s Hospital. These standards will form the basis of YouTube’s recommendation algorithms and are aimed at offering teens interesting, safe, and educational content.
Guidelines for creators of children’s and teen content
In addition to the new standards, YouTube has introduced a “Guidelines for creators,” created in collaboration with the YouTube Advisory Committee on Youth and Families and Save the Children International. The document takes into account the influence of bloggers on teenagers, who often perceive creators as guides in the process of growing up and learning about the world.
The guidelines recommend that content creators use a positive and friendly tone, including humor and elements of everyday life that lift the mood and teach self-irony. Creators are also invited to encourage curiosity and inspiration through creative formats, demonstrate new hobbies and behind-the-scenes processes, and deepen the interests of teenagers by revealing topics that are close to them, with an emphasis on the process itself, not just the result.
Special attention is paid to the development of life skills. These are clear and practical tips for real-life situations, such as working in a team or managing a personal budget. The reliability of information remains an important point: authors are advised to use trusted sources, take into account the age of the audience and avoid spreading false information.
In addition, the guide emphasizes the need to resist hate speech, avoid destructive conflicts and clearly separate facts from personal opinions. Authors are also advised to motivate teenagers to check their privacy settings, filter their own feeds and unsubscribe from accounts that negatively affect their emotional state.
Implementation dates
YouTube is starting to implement all of the listed updates starting today. They will become available to users in Ukraine and other countries around the world in the coming months.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Our editorial team traditionally sums up the results every year. We recently showcased the editors’ top devices. Now it’s time to share the top news stories from hi-tech.ua in 2025.
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
Best mid-range smartphones – interesting ratings
YouTube has added new parental control features for Ukrainian users events in Ukraine YouTube
YouTube begins rolling out a new suite of tools for parents in Ukraine that allows for more precise control over what content and how long children watch on the platform
Most popular Wikipedia articles in 2025 events in Ukraine rating service
In 2025, users of the Ukrainian Wikipedia were actively interested in materials about Ukraine and Kyiv, searched for information about famous politicians and public figures, and also regularly consulted articles related to the school curriculum.
YouTube has added new parental control features for Ukrainian users
Most popular Wikipedia articles in 2025
Samsung Galaxy A07 5G – budget smartphone with 120 Hz screen and a 6000 mAh battery
Micron 3610 NVMe – first consumer PCIe 5.0 SSD based on QLC memory
JBL introduces three new Quantum gaming headsets
Battlefield 6 lost 90% of active players
HP OmniBook, OmniStudio X and Chromebook unveiled at CES 2026
NASA will send astronauts to the moon for the first time in 50 years
Samsung Galaxy smartphones already support Starlink Direct to Cell satellite communication by Kyivstar
Inserting hyperlinks into Microsoft Word text will become easier
Meizu 22 Next – compact AI user mood sensor
What Motorola presented at CES 2026
Kia EV2 electric crossover has a range of up to 448 km