YouTube adds multilingual dubbing for all videos

YouTube has announced the full launch of a multilingual audio feature that will allow creators to add dubbing of their videos in different languages. In the coming weeks, this feature will be available to all content creators.

The feature first appeared in 2023 as part of a pilot project, in which only a few bloggers took part, including MrBeast, Mark Rober and chef Jamie Oliver. Initially, the creators worked with third-party dubbing services, but later YouTube introduced its own tool based on Google Gemini technology. This system is capable of conveying the intonation and emotional accents of the original speech during translation.

According to the company, testing has shown that multilingual audio increases audience interest. On average, more than a quarter of the viewing time of such videos is in languages ​​other than the main one. On Jamie Oliver’s channel, the number of views tripled after the introduction of the new feature.

In parallel, YouTube has been testing multilingual thumbnails since June. Selected creators were given the ability to customize preview images so that they would be displayed in the viewer’s chosen language. In addition, it was previously reported that the service intends to tighten controls over the use of YouTube Premium family subscriptions.