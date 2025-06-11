You can pay fine in “Reserve+” soon with a 50% discount

The Reserve+ application will soon launch a function for paying fines for violations of military registration. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Development Kateryna Chornohorenko. The innovation became possible after President Volodymyr Zelensky signed Law No. 4316-IX.

The new function will simplify the process: now you do not need to personally visit the territorial recruitment center (TCK), receive payment details, go to the bank and return with confirmation. All actions can be performed directly in the application – from receiving a message to online payment. The launch is planned for the end of June.

How the new option in Reserve+ will work

The application already displays messages about violations, for example: “it seems that you have problems with military registration.” After updating the functionality, the user will be able to see the exact reason – for example, “failure to appear after notification” or “failed medical examination”.

If the violation is confirmed, the “pay fine” button will become available. A 50% discount is provided for voluntary payment. Before payment, you will need to confirm your personal data and sign an automatically generated application that will be sent to the CCC and the Law Enforcement Service. After processing the documents, a decision will be made, and then you will be able to pay the fine through the built-in payment system. The payment receipt will be recorded in the state register “Oberig”.

At the first stage, the payment option will apply only to cases related to untimely data updates. In the future, the list of violations available for online payment is planned to be expanded.

According to the Ministry of Defense, currently every third deferral from mobilization is processed through the “Reserve +” program. Over the year of the platform’s operation, over 4 million users have been registered and over 360,000 active deferrals have been created. Future updates include instant notifications from the CCC and new deferral categories.