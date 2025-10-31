You can now order McDonald’s in advance from your smartphone

McDonald’s in Ukraine is launching the “Mobile Order” function, which will allow you to place and pay for your order via the application before arriving at the restaurant. The company notes that the new approach allows you to prepare food while the customer is on the road, and delivery will take place after arriving at the establishment.

Orders can be picked up in the usual delivery area, on McDrive, or received directly at the table, if the restaurant supports this option. Before large-scale use, the service will be tested in individual cafes in the capital.

Mobile orders at McDonald’s are already available in four restaurants in Kyiv, where they are testing the new function and collecting user feedback before further expansion to other cities.