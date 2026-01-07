You can no longer activate Windows online via phone   

You can no longer activate Windows online via phone07.01.26
Without any official announcement, Microsoft has effectively disabled one of the few remaining offline Windows activation methods, activation by phone. The change went unnoticed, but users began to experience problems in the fall.
The first complaints appeared in November. A user under the nickname 3K then described his experience on the official Microsoft Learn community forum, indicating that he followed the instructions from the company’s own reference materials. As before, telephone activation is available through the standard path in the system: the activation section in Windows settings with the activation by phone option selected.
Later, another user, Ben Kleinberg, drew attention to the situation, who posted a video on YouTube. According to him, telephone activation does not work on several versions of Windows at once, including Windows 11, Windows 10 and even Windows 7. When trying to use this method, the user hears an automated voice message stating that product activation support has been switched to online mode, and to complete the procedure, it is suggested to go to a special web port.
Ways to activate Windows
Formally, one could assume that such an outdated activation method has long been decommissioned. However, the problem is that Microsoft still indicates telephone activation as a valid option in the documentation. For some users, especially those working with older versions of operating systems, this remains important. In such cases, online activation is either unavailable or works unstable due to the gradual shutdown of servers for outdated OSes.
In Ben’s case, phone activation was required because he used an OEM key that couldn’t be activated directly in Windows 7. The activation servers for this version of the system are almost completely out of service. After calling the automated line, the user received an SMS with a link to the online activation portal, but when he went through it, the system immediately demanded a Microsoft account login. This effectively nullifies the very idea of offline activation, for which the phone method existed.
Additional difficulties arose at the stage of working with the browser. At first, Ben could not get a confirmation code on his iPhone when using Firefox, but after switching to Safari, the problem disappeared. As a result, he still received the necessary codes and was able to activate Windows 7 and Office, but the experiment itself only confirmed the main conclusion: phone activation no longer works, despite the fact that it formally continues to exist in Microsoft’s reference materials.
Against this backdrop, it is worth recalling that in December the company also closed a vulnerability that allowed for pirated activation of Windows via KMS. Together, these steps indicate a gradual rollback of all alternative and offline activation mechanisms, even if they are still mentioned in official documentation.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Our editorial team traditionally sums up the results every year. We recently showcased the editors’ top devices. Now it’s time to share the top news stories from hi-tech.ua in 2025.
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
Best mid-range smartphones – interesting ratings
You can no longer activate Windows online via phone Microsoft operating system Windows
Telephone activation no longer functions, despite the fact that it formally continues to exist in Microsoft’s reference materials.
Samsung Galaxy S26 will cost the same as the Galaxy S25. Company will fix the price business rumors Samsung smartphone
Samsung faced rising costs and currency fluctuations, but chose not to pass on the extra costs to customers.
You can no longer activate Windows online via phone
Samsung Galaxy S26 will cost the same as the Galaxy S25. Company will fix the price
MediaTek Dimensity 7100 – 8-core CPU with 200MP camera support
Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco smartphones will receive updates for 5 years
5G in Ukraine will be launched in January
Samsung Galaxy A17 5G and Tab A11+ – budget smartphone and tablet
Poco M8 and Poco M8 Pro will be on sale on January 8, 2025. First 380 paid customers will get gifts
LG gram laptops 2026 specs and features
10-year study: digital devices cause anxiety years later
ASUS devices will increase prices
CD Projekt RED sold the GOG store