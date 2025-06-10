Xpeng and Huawei show interactive car windshield10.06.25
The Chinese company Xpeng has introduced a new electric crossover G7, the difference of which is a projection display with a spectacular augmented reality technology called Light-Chasing Panoramic Display. Xpeng worked together with Huawei to create this system, integrating the capabilities of artificial intelligence and AR into everyday driving.
The projection display in the Xpeng G7 is not limited to standard information such as speed or music track. The driver sees navigation tips and useful data projected directly onto the road in front of the car. The system covers almost the entire width of the windshield and is visually comparable to an 87-inch screen. The image contrast is 1800:1, which makes the projection clear and bright even in daylight.
Although projection displays with augmented reality elements are also used by other brands – for example, Mercedes-Benz has implemented such a system in the S-Class – the solution from Xpeng looks futuristic and is intended for a wider audience.
The Xpeng G7 will be available on the Chinese market with a starting price of around 250,000 yuan (approximately $34,800). The specifications of the model have not yet been fully disclosed, but it is known that two battery options are provided. The basic version will be equipped with a single electric motor with a capacity of 292 hp (218 kW), with a maximum speed of up to 202 km/h.
