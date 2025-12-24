Xiaomi Watch 5 is the first smartwatch with two medical sensors at once

Xiaomi has officially announced the release of a new flagship smartwatch, which will be presented simultaneously with the Xiaomi 17 Ultra series smartphones and the Buds 6 wireless headphones.

The new model is called Xiaomi Watch 5 and will become the senior solution in the brand’s device line. The watch is built on the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 platform, manufactured using a 4-nanometer process. It is based on a quad-core Cortex-A53 processor, which, according to the manufacturer, provides higher energy efficiency and stable operation when performing multiple tasks simultaneously.

Other characteristics of the Xiaomi Watch 5 smartwatch

Xiaomi positions the Watch 5 as a fully functional smartwatch, the key feature of which is the presence of two medical sensors at once. In addition to the usual ECG function for taking an electrocardiogram, the device for the first time for the brand received support for EMG – electromyography. This technology captures weak electrical impulses that occur in the muscles of the wrist, and potentially allows you to convert hand movements into commands for controlling the watch. How this feature will be implemented in practice, the company has not yet specified.

Xiaomi Watch 5 also provides a standard set of monitoring functions, including tracking physical activity, sleep, stress levels and other indicators of the body’s condition.

The device’s case is made of stainless steel, and the display is protected by sapphire glass with a hardness of 9 on the Mohs scale, which corresponds to the maximum possible level for smart watches.

The official presentation of Xiaomi Watch 5 will take place on December 25 as part of the company’s major event, where other new products from the Xiaomi ecosystem will also be shown.