Xiaomi under the Mijia brand introduced its first electric sanding pen

Xiaomi expands its range of devices by introducing the first electric sanding pen under the Mijia brand. The Dremel is designed for wood carving and jade polishing. They can also work with plastic. It has a compact form factor and is equipped with a brushless motor capable of developing speeds of up to 22,000 rpm. The handle with a diameter of 2 cm is made of anodized aluminum alloy and weighs about 310 g.

The grinding handle is equipped with a lithium battery with a capacity of 800 mAh, which provides up to 60 minutes of continuous work. It can also work from the network. The device has one control button and it is responsible for adjusting the speed. The kit comes with 16 sanding heads that are stored in a box.

Crowdfunding for the project will begin on July 31 at a price of 169 yuan (about $23). The suggested retail price will be 199 yuan (about $27).