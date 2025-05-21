Xiaomi TV S Mini LED 2025 equipped with 288 Hz matrix and AI-image processing

The new Xiaomi TV S Mini LED 2025 line of TVs has been announced. The devices are available for pre-order, and the official start of sales is scheduled for May 22.

The series includes models with a diagonal of 55, 65, 75 and 85 inches. The cost of the basic 55-inch version is 2999 yuan (approximately $416), and the flagship 75-inch model with a wall mount is 5199 yuan ($722). The price of the 85-inch version has not yet been announced.

The main technical highlight of the series is a screen with an anti-glare coating, which reduces reflection to 1.8%. This should provide deeper blacks and stable contrast even in bright lighting conditions. It is based on a VA matrix with Mini LED backlighting and a multilayer optical film, and the number of local dimming zones varies from 408 to 704 depending on the diagonal.

The flagship TV S75 model supports 4K resolution, peak brightness up to 1700 nits and a refresh rate of 144 Hz, with the ability to dynamically increase to 288 Hz in game mode. The second generation Master Image Engine is used, based on artificial intelligence algorithms. The system adjusts brightness, contrast and color temperature in real time.

For gaming scenarios, VRR and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support are provided. Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, HDMI 2.1 with eARC, USB 3.0, optical output, AV and LAN interfaces are supported.

The audio system includes four 30W speakers with Dolby Atmos and Harman AudioEFX support. Control is via the Xiao AI voice assistant, and the HyperOS 2.0 operating system is integrated with Xiaomi’s smart home.