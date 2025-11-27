  

Xiaomi Sound Pocket with 5W speaker has 1000mAh battery

27.11.25

xiaomi Sound Pocket

 

Xiaomi has introduced the Sound Pocket portable speaker to the European market, emphasizing compactness and minimalist design. The device weighs about 200 grams and has dimensions of 90.8 x 74.4 x 42.6 mm, so it easily fits in a pocket or small bag. The model previously received the Red Dot award for its design.

 

Xiaomi Sound Pocket specifications

 

Despite its small size, the speaker is equipped with a 5 W speaker and a passive radiator. There is support for connecting two devices in a stereo pair. At the same time, Xiaomi notes that you should not expect the sound level of older models with such a compact form factor. The 1000 mAh battery provides approximately 10 hours of operation without recharging, and IP67 protection allows the speaker to withstand dust and short-term contact with water.

 

The model works via Bluetooth 5.4, has a built-in microphone for conversations, and the automatic volume control system with equalizer adjusts playback depending on the conditions.

 

In Europe, the Xiaomi Sound Pocket has already gone on sale. Its price is approximately 17 to 20 euros, which makes this model one of the most affordable in its segment.


