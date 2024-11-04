Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro works up to 21 days from the battery04.11.24
The company Xiaomi presented the new fitness tracker Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro. The device is equipped with a 1.74-inch AMOLED display with a brightness of up to 1200 nits, which allows you to clearly see information even in bright light. The body is made of aluminum and is available in black, gold and rose colors.
The Smart Band 9 Pro can withstand immersion to a depth of 5 ATM, making it suitable for swimming. The tracker weighs only 24.5 grams, which ensures comfort during long-term wear. One battery charge is enough for up to 21 days of autonomous operation.
The tracker supports more than 150 sports modes and is equipped with built-in GPS for tracking routes without connecting to a smartphone. The device also has improved sleep and heart rate monitoring features.
At the moment, the Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro is only available in China, starting at 399 yuan (about 52 euros) for the model with a sports strap. There is no information about the global launch yet.
