Xiaomi Smart Audio Glasses with headphone function go on sale in Europe

Xiaomi has launched a new model of smart glasses on the global market – Smart Audio Glasses, which combine the functions of open Bluetooth headphones and a stylish everyday accessory. Unlike more “advanced” solutions such as Ray-Ban Meta, the new product is not equipped with a camera or AI functions. But the price is much more modest – about $87 on AliExpress.

Xiaomi Smart Audio Glasses Features

Xiaomi Smart Audio Glasses are aimed at everyday use and are equipped with SLS0820 ultrasonic speakers, which provide rich sound with clear bass. Thanks to echo cancellation and sound leakage technology, the sound does not disturb others.

The gadget weighs only 40 g, ergonomic arms and soft adjustable nose pads are provided. There is also a touch panel on the bracket, with which you can control playback, switch tracks and answer calls. Additional convenience is the built-in sensors that automatically pause the music if the user takes off the glasses.

The glasses have received protection against moisture and dust according to the IP54 standard, and compatibility is declared with Android 10+ and iOS 13+.

Autonomy

The battery of Xiaomi Smart Audio Glasses provides up to 10 hours of listening to music or up to 11 days in standby mode. Charging is carried out via a magnetic cable, similar to that used in a smart watch.