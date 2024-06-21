Xiaomi released a mini solar panel to power a street camera21.06.24
Xiaomi has introduced a new accessory for street surveillance cameras – a 5 W solar panel that allows you to power the camera even when the electricity is out. The panel is made of highly efficient monocrystalline silicon.
Xiaomi claims that 3 hours of direct sunlight per day is enough for the panel to work effectively. The device is protected against moisture and dust according to the IP66 standard, and is also equipped with a waterproof USB-C charging cable and a port with a soft rubber construction.
At the moment, the solar panel is only compatible with the Xiaomi BW500 camera, but the manufacturer plans to add support for other models in the future. The solar panel is available for purchase in China for $27.
