Xiaomi Redmi Buds 6 Pro get three speakers and active noise cancellation

Xiaomi has introduced the new Redmi Buds 6 Pro wireless headphones to the international market. They are equipped with a triple driver system, including two PZT tweeters and a titanium driver with a diameter of 11 mm. This combination provides powerful bass, clear high frequencies and a wide range of sound. Support for Hi-Res audio codecs such as LDAC allows you to play sound with a resolution of up to 990 kbps, while preserving its detail.

The active noise cancellation system is able to reduce noise up to 55 dB, which is 14.16% more effective than previous models. Spatial audio with head tracking and a customizable equalizer allow you to adapt the sound to personal preferences. For ease of communication, the headphones are equipped with three microphones with artificial intelligence, which ensure clear speech transmission even in noisy environments.

The battery life is up to 9.5 hours without recharging and up to 36 hours with the charging case. In the UK, the headphones cost £64.99 (about $81), and sales will begin on January 15 through official Xiaomi channels and authorized retailers. Other Xiaomi products were also presented at the exhibition, including the Redmi Note 14 5G smartphone and the Redmi Watch 5 smartwatch.