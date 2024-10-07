Xiaomi Power Bank 25000 has a transparent case and produces a power of 212 W

Xiaomi introduced the new Power Bank 25000, which combines high power with a transparent design. The device has a capacity of 25,000 mAh and supports fast charging up to 212 W. It provides three ports – USB-C1, USB-C2 and USB-A, which allow you to charge three devices at the same time.

The novelty costs 549 yuan (about 78 USD) in China. With a capacity of 90.8 Wh, the Power Bank is safe for air transport. The device is able to charge Xiaomi 14 Pro up to 3.88 times, iPhone 15 up to 4.91 times, and MacBook Pro – up to 0.69 times.

In addition, the device is equipped with a digital display that shows the charge level and information about the current fast charging protocol. The Power Bank supports many popular charging protocols, including PPS, PD 3.1, QC 3.0, Samsung AFC, Apple 2.4A and Huawei FCP. Although no global release date has been announced yet, Xiaomi is actively promoting its accessories in international markets.