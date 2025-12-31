Xiaomi launches fully automated factory that works without people and light

Xiaomi announced the launch of a new highly automated factory that operates completely without human intervention and even without lighting. The enterprise has become one of the technologically advanced facilities in the enterprise’s production ecosystem.

The new factory is focused on the production of large “smart” household appliances and combines the stages of design, engineering development and serial production under one roof. Thus, Xiaomi continues its course to expand its own industrial cluster and seeks to reduce dependence on external contractors, concentrating key processes within the company.

How the Xiaomi factory works

The production complex is located in Wuhan and operates in fully autonomous mode around the clock. Its work is based on the close integration of artificial intelligence, IoT platforms and big data analysis systems. This allows you to automate the entire production cycle – from device assembly to quality control of finished products – without direct human intervention.

One of the features of the factory is the work in complete darkness. Lighting at the facility is not required, since all operations are performed by robots and automated systems focused on machine vision and digital process models. The scale of production remains high: according to the company, an air conditioner comes off the conveyor of the new factory on average every 6.5 seconds.

Xiaomi notes that the launch of such an enterprise is directly related to the active development of the “smart home” direction. The company expects to accelerate the launch of new devices on the market, while simultaneously increasing the stability of quality and reducing the cost of products. Energy saving is also an additional factor in optimization, in particular by abandoning traditional lighting of production premises.