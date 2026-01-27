Xiaomi Kids Watch – new smartwatch with GPS and AI-based positioning system

Xiaomi has announced the new Kids Watch, a smartwatch designed specifically for children with an emphasis on safety, easy communication, and advanced parental control. The device combines GPS positioning, video calls, and long battery life, turning into a full-fledged communication tool between a child and parents.

Precise positioning and location control

The smartwatch is equipped with an AI positioning system that uses GPS, Wi-Fi, LBS, and motion sensors. Parents can track their child’s location in real time, set up “safe zones,” and receive notifications about entering or leaving them. Tracking works not only inside buildings, but also determines a specific floor. The Shoot-to-position function is additionally available: during a video call, parents can see the child’s surroundings, which increases the level of control and security.

Xiaomi Kids Watch supports video calls, family group chats and control via the Xiaomi Kids App. Safety features also include notifications about the child’s arrival at school, movement history and emergency call with the press of a button.

Screen, cameras and autonomy

The watch has a 1.75-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 390 × 450 pixels, 1 GB of RAM and 16 GB of built-in storage. Fast charging is supported: up to 50% of the battery is charged in about 30 minutes. The 740 mAh battery provides long-lasting operation, which can be further extended using a special power saving mode.

For photo and video communication, there are two cameras: a flip-up 8-megapixel camera and a 5-megapixel front camera for video calls and selfies. The device also offers sports modes and basic health tracking.

Sales and price

Xiaomi Kids Watch will go on sale from January 27, so far only in the Chinese market. The cost of the device is stated at $200. The company does not exclude that a global release of the model will take place later.