Xiaomi Kids Watch – new smartwatch with GPS and AI-based positioning system  

Xiaomi Kids Watch – new smartwatch with GPS and AI-based positioning system27.01.26
Xiaomi has announced the new Kids Watch, a smartwatch designed specifically for children with an emphasis on safety, easy communication, and advanced parental control. The device combines GPS positioning, video calls, and long battery life, turning into a full-fledged communication tool between a child and parents.
Precise positioning and location control
The smartwatch is equipped with an AI positioning system that uses GPS, Wi-Fi, LBS, and motion sensors. Parents can track their child’s location in real time, set up “safe zones,” and receive notifications about entering or leaving them. Tracking works not only inside buildings, but also determines a specific floor. The Shoot-to-position function is additionally available: during a video call, parents can see the child’s surroundings, which increases the level of control and security.
Xiaomi Kids Watch supports video calls, family group chats and control via the Xiaomi Kids App. Safety features also include notifications about the child’s arrival at school, movement history and emergency call with the press of a button.
Screen, cameras and autonomy
The watch has a 1.75-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 390 × 450 pixels, 1 GB of RAM and 16 GB of built-in storage. Fast charging is supported: up to 50% of the battery is charged in about 30 minutes. The 740 mAh battery provides long-lasting operation, which can be further extended using a special power saving mode.
For photo and video communication, there are two cameras: a flip-up 8-megapixel camera and a 5-megapixel front camera for video calls and selfies. The device also offers sports modes and basic health tracking.
Sales and price
Xiaomi Kids Watch will go on sale from January 27, so far only in the Chinese market. The cost of the device is stated at $200. The company does not exclude that a global release of the model will take place later.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Home autonomous power sources: inverters, batteries, solar panels
Let’s try to figure out how to choose the right inverter depending on the load power, sine wave type, and battery system configuration.
Home autonomous power sources: inverters, batteries, solar panels
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
Xiaomi Kids Watch – new smartwatch with GPS and AI-based positioning system smart watches Xiaomi
Xiaomi Kids Watch is a smart watch designed specifically for children with an emphasis on safety, simple communication and advanced parental control.
Microsoft confirms the possibility of transferring BitLocker keys to intelligence agencies Microsoft
Microsoft has admitted that it may hand over BitLocker encryption keys to law enforcement agencies in cases where a user stores them in the cloud with their Microsoft account, Forbes reports.
Microsoft confirms the possibility of transferring BitLocker keys to intelligence agencies
TikTok has finally come under the control of US company
New Kyivstar tariffs in 2026: cheapest – 370 UAH
Google has updated the interface of the AI assistant on Android
Hyundai Staria will be released in a tourist camper version
CreepyLink service will allow you to create suspicious short links
Honda Base Station – concept of a mobile home trailer
Sony transfers control of Bravia TV production to China’s TCL
Garmin Approach J1 – smart golf watch
Kyivstar acquires part of Comfy’s business
You can now call Bolt and Uklon taxis during curfew in Ukraine