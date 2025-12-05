Xiaomi has released a third-generation GaN charger with a power of 67W  

Xiaomi has released a third-generation GaN charger with a power of 67W05.12.25
Xiaomi has introduced a new 67W charger kit in China, based on the third generation GaN. The kit includes an adapter with three connectors – two USB-C and one USB-A – and a USB-C – USB-C cable 1.5 meters long, designed for a current of up to 6A. The kit is asking for 129 yuan, which is equivalent to about 18 US dollars.
The Xiaomi adapter supports intelligent power regulation and delivers up to 67W through any of its USB-C, while USB-A provides up to 22.5W. The device is compatible with common fast charging standards PD 3.0, PPS, QC 2.0 and QC 3.0, and also works with Xiaomi’s proprietary protocols.
According to the company, the Xiaomi 13 smartphone can be fully charged in about 38 minutes. The iPhone 14 Pro Max receives about 55 percent of its charge in half an hour. The adapter also supports laptops with a power of up to 65 W, including the Xiaomi Book Pro 16 2022 and modern MacBook models.
The internal layout has been redesigned for better heat dissipation, and the operating temperature, according to the manufacturer, is 11 percent lower than national standards. When connecting multiple devices at the same time, the charger automatically distributes power and gives priority to the laptop. In two-port mode, this is 45 and 22.5 W, in three-port mode – 45, 12 and 10 W.
The case is made of V0 class fireproof material. There is a 90-degree foldable plug and a complex of protection against overvoltage, overheating, short circuit and electrostatic discharge. The device meets the requirements of Chinese 3C certification.
