 

Xiaomi has released a third-generation GaN charger with a power of 67W

05.12.25

Xiaomi Gan 67 W

 

Xiaomi has introduced a new 67W charger kit in China, based on the third generation GaN. The kit includes an adapter with three connectors – two USB-C and one USB-A – and a USB-C – USB-C cable 1.5 meters long, designed for a current of up to 6A. The kit is asking for 129 yuan, which is equivalent to about 18 US dollars.

 

The Xiaomi adapter supports intelligent power regulation and delivers up to 67W through any of its USB-C, while USB-A provides up to 22.5W. The device is compatible with common fast charging standards PD 3.0, PPS, QC 2.0 and QC 3.0, and also works with Xiaomi’s proprietary protocols.

 

According to the company, the Xiaomi 13 smartphone can be fully charged in about 38 minutes. The iPhone 14 Pro Max receives about 55 percent of its charge in half an hour. The adapter also supports laptops with a power of up to 65 W, including the Xiaomi Book Pro 16 2022 and modern MacBook models.

 

The internal layout has been redesigned for better heat dissipation, and the operating temperature, according to the manufacturer, is 11 percent lower than national standards. When connecting multiple devices at the same time, the charger automatically distributes power and gives priority to the laptop. In two-port mode, this is 45 and 22.5 W, in three-port mode – 45, 12 and 10 W.

 

The case is made of V0 class fireproof material. There is a 90-degree foldable plug and a complex of protection against overvoltage, overheating, short circuit and electrostatic discharge. The device meets the requirements of Chinese 3C certification.


Don't miss interesting news

Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes

We are on Facebook We are on Instagram We are on Telegram

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *





Articles & testsArticles
03.11.25
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
views
147
comments 0
Oppo A6 Pro (CPH2799)

Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.

25.11.25
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
views
82
comments 0
Sony SRS-XP500

A speaker has long ceased to be just an accessory for a smartphone. It has become a tool for creating an atmosphere – from a small meeting to a large-scale party.


NewsNews
05.12.25 | 13.06
Xiaomi has released a third-generation GaN charger with a power of 67W  
Xiaomi Gan 67 W

Xiaomi adapter supports intelligent power regulation and delivers up to 67W through any of its USB-C ports, while USB-A delivers up to 22.5W.

05.12.25 | 09.50
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 is back in the Steam leaderboards  
Steam

Current Steam data generally looks predictable and does not yet show the impact of memory price increases, which may later affect component prices.