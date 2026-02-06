Xiaomi G34WQi 2026 – new 34-inch 180Hz gaming monitor  

Xiaomi G34WQi 2026 – new 34-inch 180Hz gaming monitor06.02.26
Xiaomi has launched the G34WQi 2026 gaming monitor internationally. The model is equipped with a 34-inch WQHD panel with a resolution of 3440 × 1440 pixels and an aspect ratio of 21:9. The curvature radius is 1500R. The screen provides approximately 30 percent more space than standard 16:9 displays.
Display specifications
The monitor supports a refresh rate of 180 Hz and a response time of 1 millisecond (GTG). There is support for FreeSync Premium technology. The declared brightness reaches 400 nits, and the contrast ratio is 3500:1. The display complies with the HDR400 standard and covers 95% of the DCI-P3 color space and 100% of the sRGB.
The color depth is 10 bits, the number of colors displayed is 1.07 billion. Color accuracy is declared only at the Delta E level of less than 2.
The model is certified by TÜV Rheinland for low blue light and supports DC-dimming technology.
Interfaces and ergonomics
The stand allows you to adjust the height, tilt angle and rotation. VESA 100 × 100 mm mount support is provided. The weight of the monitor together with the stand is 6.5 kg.
Among the interfaces available are two DisplayPort 1.4 ports, two HDMI 2.0, audio output and DC IN power connector. Power consumption is 65 W (24, 2.71 A). Viewing angles – 178 ° horizontally and vertically.
The dimensions of the device with the stand are 811.3×277.3×521.5 mm.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Poco M8 Pro smartphone review: give us more
Poco M8 Pro 5G immediately catches the eye with its size and the manufacturer’s desire to offer more than you’d typically expect from a device in this price range. It’s not just another mid-range device.
Poco M8 Pro smartphone review: give us more
Home autonomous power sources: inverters, batteries, solar panels
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
Xiaomi G34WQi 2026 – new 34-inch 180Hz gaming monitor monitor Xiaomi
Xiaomi G34WQi 2026 is equipped with a 34-inch WQHD panel with a resolution of 3440 × 1440 pixels and an aspect ratio of 21:9. The curvature radius is 1500R
Acer Shadow Knight Neo 16 laptop get Intel Core i7-14650HX and Nvidia RTX 5060 graphics Acer Intel laptop
Acer has released the Shadow Knight Neo 16, a high-performance yet relatively affordable gaming laptop that is one of the first mid-range models to feature the RTX 50 series GPU.
Xiaomi G34WQi 2026 – new 34-inch 180Hz gaming monitor
Acer Shadow Knight Neo 16 laptop get Intel Core i7-14650HX and Nvidia RTX 5060 graphics
Asus ROG Kithara – gaming headphones with Hi-Fi
Grand Theft Auto 5 sales exceed 225 million
All drones in Ukraine will need to be registered
Microsoft has redesigned the Start menu again in Windows 11
For have Diya.Signature you will need passport with an NFC chip
Already at the beginning of 2026. RAM prices will double, SSDs will be 60% more expensive
Realme 16 5G and Realme 16 Pro 5G smartphones unveiled – IP69K protection, large batteries and 200 MP cameras
Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 11 laptops feature Intel Panther Lake-H processors, RTX 5000, and OLED displays
Nova Poshta will help deliver suitcases to the station
Apple’s 2025 financial results: revenue up 16%, profit up 19%