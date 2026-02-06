Xiaomi G34WQi 2026 – new 34-inch 180Hz gaming monitor

Xiaomi has launched the G34WQi 2026 gaming monitor internationally. The model is equipped with a 34-inch WQHD panel with a resolution of 3440 × 1440 pixels and an aspect ratio of 21:9. The curvature radius is 1500R. The screen provides approximately 30 percent more space than standard 16:9 displays.

Display specifications

The monitor supports a refresh rate of 180 Hz and a response time of 1 millisecond (GTG). There is support for FreeSync Premium technology. The declared brightness reaches 400 nits, and the contrast ratio is 3500:1. The display complies with the HDR400 standard and covers 95% of the DCI-P3 color space and 100% of the sRGB.

The color depth is 10 bits, the number of colors displayed is 1.07 billion. Color accuracy is declared only at the Delta E level of less than 2.

The model is certified by TÜV Rheinland for low blue light and supports DC-dimming technology.

Interfaces and ergonomics

The stand allows you to adjust the height, tilt angle and rotation. VESA 100 × 100 mm mount support is provided. The weight of the monitor together with the stand is 6.5 kg.

Among the interfaces available are two DisplayPort 1.4 ports, two HDMI 2.0, audio output and DC IN power connector. Power consumption is 65 W (24, 2.71 A). Viewing angles – 178 ° horizontally and vertically.

The dimensions of the device with the stand are 811.3×277.3×521.5 mm.