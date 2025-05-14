Xiaomi FX Pro 2025 – QLED TVs with 4K resolution and affordable prices

Xiaomi has introduced a series of 4K QLED TV FX Pro 2025 smart TVs. The new products with diagonals of 43 and 55 inches have good characteristics for a relatively low price and are focused on both everyday use and entertainment.

Both models are built on a panel with a resolution of 3840×2160, support quantum dot technology, DCI-P3 color coverage (94%), HDR10+, and a refresh rate of 60 Hz. The 55″ version features DLG technology, which allows you to get a frequency of up to 120 Hz when reducing the resolution to 1080p – this option will be interesting for gamers.

The TVs run on Fire TV OS with support for Amazon Alexa, AirPlay 2 and Miracast, and also have a built-in “picture in picture” mode for video surveillance via Alexa cameras.

Among the features are a 32 GB storage, support for Dolby Audio and DTS:X, 30 W speakers in the 43-inch model and 34 W in the 55-inch. The case has three HDMI (one with eARC), USB 2.0, Ethernet and other basic interfaces.

The start of sales is scheduled for May 14. In India, the cost will be $325 for 43″ and $470 for 55″, data for other regions has not yet been disclosed.