Xiaomi FX Pro 2025 – QLED TVs with 4K resolution and affordable prices14.05.25
Xiaomi has introduced a series of 4K QLED TV FX Pro 2025 smart TVs. The new products with diagonals of 43 and 55 inches have good characteristics for a relatively low price and are focused on both everyday use and entertainment.
Both models are built on a panel with a resolution of 3840×2160, support quantum dot technology, DCI-P3 color coverage (94%), HDR10+, and a refresh rate of 60 Hz. The 55″ version features DLG technology, which allows you to get a frequency of up to 120 Hz when reducing the resolution to 1080p – this option will be interesting for gamers.
The TVs run on Fire TV OS with support for Amazon Alexa, AirPlay 2 and Miracast, and also have a built-in “picture in picture” mode for video surveillance via Alexa cameras.
Among the features are a 32 GB storage, support for Dolby Audio and DTS:X, 30 W speakers in the 43-inch model and 34 W in the 55-inch. The case has three HDMI (one with eARC), USB 2.0, Ethernet and other basic interfaces.
The start of sales is scheduled for May 14. In India, the cost will be $325 for 43″ and $470 for 55″, data for other regions has not yet been disclosed.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
GTA VI – what to expect and what is already known about the most anticipated game
GTA VI is undoubtedly the most anticipated game in the industry. On YouTube, its trailers are watched by tens of millions in 12 hours, and the Guinness Book of World Records does not have time to register record numbers.
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Xiaomi FX Pro 2025 – QLED TVs with 4K resolution and affordable prices tv Xiaomi
Both Xiaomi FX Pro 2025 models are built on a panel with a resolution of 3840×2160, support quantum dot technology, DCI-P3 color coverage (94%), HDR10+
Metal Gear games have sold over 62.9 million copies since 1987 games statistics
Updated statistics spotted by user MauroNL on the ResetEra forum show a notable increase in sales of Silent Hill and Metal Gear over the past year.
Metal Gear games have sold over 62.9 million copies since 1987
Figma gets new AI tools, subscription tripled in price
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge – company’s thinnest flagship
Razer Clio – ear cushion for gamers
Mafia: The Old Country system requirements revealed
LinkedIn’s AI help users find jobs
Alienware Aurora 16 and Aurora 16X – “affordable” gaming laptops
Spotify has rolled out a major app update for Premium users
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active5 Tactical Edition – tablet for military
DOOM: The Dark Ages has been highly praised by critics and bloggers