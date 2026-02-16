Xiaomi Air Tag – a new Bluetooth tracker for 18 euros

Xiaomi unveiled its own Bluetooth tracker, the Xiaomi Tag, designed to work with two major device search networks—Google Find Hub and Apple Find My. The device appeared on European retail websites ahead of the official presentation, indicating an imminent launch.

The tracker is listed at €17.99. It is equipped with a replaceable CR2032 battery, rated for approximately a year of operation, and supports Bluetooth 5.4. The Xiaomi Tag lacks support for UWB ultra-wideband (UWB), but the combination of price and dual-network compatibility makes it competitive in the market.

Compatibility with Google and Apple Ecosystems

Most Bluetooth trackers are typically tied to a single platform. For example, Apple solutions work exclusively with the iPhone ecosystem, while devices from other brands use proprietary or smaller networks. The new Xiaomi tracker aims to overcome this limitation and offers simultaneous support for services from Google and Apple.

Xiaomi Tag uses a global network of Android and iOS smartphones to locate lost items. This allows the user to track items in different regions, relying on the devices of other users nearby.

The device uses Bluetooth 5.4 and an NFC module, ensuring a stable connection and simplified pairing. The lack of UWB may limit positioning accuracy at short distances, but this is likely what allowed for compatibility with two major tracking networks.

Design, Battery Life, and Price

The tracker is approximately 7.2 mm thick. It runs on a standard CR2032 battery, which can be replaced manually after about a year of use. This approach simplifies maintenance and extends the lifespan of the device.

A set of four trackers is priced at approximately €59.90. This price is lower than many competing solutions in the premium segment, allowing you to use multiple tags simultaneously without significant investment. The device is designed to track everyday items—from keys to bags and electronics.

Preparing for the official launch

At the time of publication, Xiaomi had not held a full presentation of the new product. However, the presence of the Xiaomi Tag in European retail outlets, including the company’s official French online store, indicates an imminent release. Analysts estimate that the official unveiling could take place alongside the brand’s new line of flagship smartphones and tablets in early March.