Xiaomi Air Tag – a new Bluetooth tracker for 18 euros  

Xiaomi Air Tag – a new Bluetooth tracker for 18 euros16.02.26
Xiaomi unveiled its own Bluetooth tracker, the Xiaomi Tag, designed to work with two major device search networks—Google Find Hub and Apple Find My. The device appeared on European retail websites ahead of the official presentation, indicating an imminent launch.
The tracker is listed at €17.99. It is equipped with a replaceable CR2032 battery, rated for approximately a year of operation, and supports Bluetooth 5.4. The Xiaomi Tag lacks support for UWB ultra-wideband (UWB), but the combination of price and dual-network compatibility makes it competitive in the market.
Compatibility with Google and Apple Ecosystems
Most Bluetooth trackers are typically tied to a single platform. For example, Apple solutions work exclusively with the iPhone ecosystem, while devices from other brands use proprietary or smaller networks. The new Xiaomi tracker aims to overcome this limitation and offers simultaneous support for services from Google and Apple.
Xiaomi Tag uses a global network of Android and iOS smartphones to locate lost items. This allows the user to track items in different regions, relying on the devices of other users nearby.
The device uses Bluetooth 5.4 and an NFC module, ensuring a stable connection and simplified pairing. The lack of UWB may limit positioning accuracy at short distances, but this is likely what allowed for compatibility with two major tracking networks.
Design, Battery Life, and Price
The tracker is approximately 7.2 mm thick. It runs on a standard CR2032 battery, which can be replaced manually after about a year of use. This approach simplifies maintenance and extends the lifespan of the device.
A set of four trackers is priced at approximately €59.90. This price is lower than many competing solutions in the premium segment, allowing you to use multiple tags simultaneously without significant investment. The device is designed to track everyday items—from keys to bags and electronics.
Preparing for the official launch
At the time of publication, Xiaomi had not held a full presentation of the new product. However, the presence of the Xiaomi Tag in European retail outlets, including the company’s official French online store, indicates an imminent release. Analysts estimate that the official unveiling could take place alongside the brand’s new line of flagship smartphones and tablets in early March.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Poco M8 Pro smartphone review: give us more
Poco M8 Pro 5G immediately catches the eye with its size and the manufacturer’s desire to offer more than you’d typically expect from a device in this price range. It’s not just another mid-range device.
Poco M8 Pro smartphone review: give us more
Home autonomous power sources: inverters, batteries, solar panels
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
Xiaomi Air Tag – a new Bluetooth tracker for 18 euros Bluetooth Xiaomi
Xiaomi has unveiled its own Bluetooth tracker, the Xiaomi Tag, designed to work with two major device search networks simultaneously: Google Find Hub and Apple Find My.
US battery factories will be produce batteries for AI data centers instead of electric cars accumulator artificial intelligence data center
The reason was a sharp increase in demand for data centers due to the boom in artificial intelligence, while sales of electric cars slowed.
Xiaomi Air Tag – a new Bluetooth tracker for 18 euros
US battery factories will be produce batteries for AI data centers instead of electric cars
Boston Dynamics showed how the humanoid robot Atlas does new tricks
NASA will allow astronauts to take smartphones to the moon
Returning of international Ukrposhta delivery will become free
Samsung Galaxy S26 will be presented on February 25, 2026. What will the new flagships be like?
Dell Alienware AW2526HL budget monitor with 300Hz costs $175
Toyota unveils its Fluorite gaming engine
The Razer Boomslang 20th Anniversary Edition mouse is more expensive than the iPhone 17 Pro Max