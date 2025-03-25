Xgimi Play 6 and Play 6e portable compact projectors are equipped with a 360-degree stabilizer

Chinese company Xgimi has introduced two new portable projectors, the Play 6 and Play 6e, that combine compact design and modern technology.

Both models are made in a minimalist style, and the Play 6 received the iF Design Award 2025 for its thoughtful appearance. The devices have a built-in 360-degree stabilizer that makes it easy to adjust the image.

The projectors provide brightness up to 600 lumens CVIA and support 1080p resolution with the ability to play 2K and 4K content. The projection ratios are 1.21:1 for the Play 6 and 1.2:1 for the Play 6e, which allows them to be used even in small rooms. The Play 6 is equipped with a built-in 20,000 mAh battery that provides up to 2.5 hours of operation without recharging, while the Play 6e requires a constant connection to the network. Both devices can work as Bluetooth speakers with dynamic backlighting.

The Play 6 is powered by a Harman Kardon audio system, while the Play 6e uses proprietary Xgimi Sound technology. The projectors support HDR10, MEMC, and wireless streaming via AirPlay and DLNA. HDMI (eARC), USB, and Type-C ports are provided for connectivity, as well as dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1 support.

The Play 6 and Play 6e have already started selling in China. They cost about $290 and $250, respectively.