Xgimi Play 6 and Play 6e portable compact projectors are equipped with a 360-degree stabilizer25.03.25
Chinese company Xgimi has introduced two new portable projectors, the Play 6 and Play 6e, that combine compact design and modern technology.
Both models are made in a minimalist style, and the Play 6 received the iF Design Award 2025 for its thoughtful appearance. The devices have a built-in 360-degree stabilizer that makes it easy to adjust the image.
The projectors provide brightness up to 600 lumens CVIA and support 1080p resolution with the ability to play 2K and 4K content. The projection ratios are 1.21:1 for the Play 6 and 1.2:1 for the Play 6e, which allows them to be used even in small rooms. The Play 6 is equipped with a built-in 20,000 mAh battery that provides up to 2.5 hours of operation without recharging, while the Play 6e requires a constant connection to the network. Both devices can work as Bluetooth speakers with dynamic backlighting.
The Play 6 is powered by a Harman Kardon audio system, while the Play 6e uses proprietary Xgimi Sound technology. The projectors support HDR10, MEMC, and wireless streaming via AirPlay and DLNA. HDMI (eARC), USB, and Type-C ports are provided for connectivity, as well as dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1 support.
The Play 6 and Play 6e have already started selling in China. They cost about $290 and $250, respectively.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Let’s talk about another interesting microphone for recording podcasts and vlogging. Ugreen CM769 is a budget model, let’s see how it copes with recording voice and sounds.
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Asus Zenbook S 14 UX5406S laptop test: ultra-compact
Xgimi Play 6 and Play 6e portable compact projectors are equipped with a 360-degree stabilizer projector
The Chinese company Xgimi has introduced two new portable projectors, the Play 6 and Play 6e, which combine compact design and modern technology.
Gmail on Android and iOS will get artificial intelligence artificial intelligence Google post
Google is introducing an improved search system in Gmail, based on artificial intelligence, which allows you to find the most relevant emails faster.
Xgimi Play 6 and Play 6e portable compact projectors are equipped with a 360-degree stabilizer
Gmail on Android and iOS will get artificial intelligence
The Ayaneo Pocket S2 portable console with Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 processor supports ray tracing
Roborock Saros Z70 vacuum cleaner with robotic arm will cost $1899
Nvidia introduces DGX Spark and DGX Station supercomputers for working with large-scale AI models
Google Pixel 9a smartphone was unveiled earlier due to a leaks. Price – $500, sales start in April
Top Gear and Grand Tour hosts will film new car show
Xiaomi sold 200,000 electric car SU7 less than for year
Huawei introduced the Pura X, a compact smartphone with a 16:10 screen aspect ratio
Xbox 360 turns out easy to hack with USB flash drive