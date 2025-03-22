Xbox 360 turns out easy to hack with USB flash drive

Modders have unveiled a new software exploit called BadUpdate, which allows you to run unsigned code and games on your Xbox 360 using only a USB flash drive. Unlike the previously known RGH and JTAG methods, this method does not require disassembling the console, making it more accessible to users.

BadUpdate exploits a vulnerability in Microsoft’s hypervisor, and to activate it, you need a special USB key, a code, and a trial version of Rock Band Blitz. After successful launch, you have access to a homebrew store containing custom programs, emulators, and utilities.

However, the method has limitations: the procedure must be repeated every time the console is turned on, and the executable files require manual patching. Despite this, BadUpdate significantly expands the capabilities of the Xbox 360, allowing users to run custom software without hardware modifications.