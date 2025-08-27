xAI Grok 2.5 chatbot source code released27.08.25
The company xAI, founded by Elon Musk, has posted the source code of the artificial intelligence model Grok 2.5 on the Hugging Face platform. Musk announced this on the social network X, noting that Grok 2.5 was the company’s best development in 2024. According to him, the next version — Grok 3 — will also be released in about six months.
Currently, Grok 4, presented in July, remains relevant. In xAI, it is called “the most powerful AI model in the world.” It is known that when answering controversial requests, the model can refer to Musk’s publications in X.
Previously, Grok has repeatedly become the subject of scandals. The chat bot expressed distrust of Democrats in the United States, criticized Hollywood producers of Jewish origin and even compared itself to Hitler. xAI later apologized for the “horrible” behavior of the system, explaining the incident as a mistaken code update.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWN laptop review: a new league
The new ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWН is equipped with a top-of-the-line Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card. Let’s see what the model has to offer in the new generation
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWN laptop review: a new league
Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD review: more than a cover
Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
xAI Grok 2.5 chatbot source code released development Elon Musk
xAI, a company founded by Elon Musk, has released the source code for its Grok 2.5 artificial intelligence model on the Hugging Face platform.
Doom launched on Anker charger Doom games
Enthusiast Aaron Christofel was able to run the legendary 1993 shooter Doom on an Anker Prime Charger desktop charger
xAI Grok 2.5 chatbot source code released
Doom launched on Anker charger
Free VPN for Chrome unauthorized collect users data
ASUS ExpertBook on AMD Ryzen AI 300 already on sale in Ukraine
Google Photos will get voice control for the photo editor
JBL Quantum – new gaming headsets at Gamescom 2025
Instagram will play tracks on Spotify
Google enabl AI in search for 180 countries, including Ukraine
Samsung QN90F with a diagonal of 115″ – the largest Neo QLED TV
Viber study: a third of Ukrainians do not turn off notifications before going to bed
Xiaomi Smart Door Lock 4 Pro – recognizes the owner’s capillaries and analyzes them using AI, of course
MIT report dropped AI companies stock prices