xAI Grok 2.5 chatbot source code released

The company xAI, founded by Elon Musk, has posted the source code of the artificial intelligence model Grok 2.5 on the Hugging Face platform. Musk announced this on the social network X, noting that Grok 2.5 was the company’s best development in 2024. According to him, the next version — Grok 3 — will also be released in about six months.

Currently, Grok 4, presented in July, remains relevant. In xAI, it is called “the most powerful AI model in the world.” It is known that when answering controversial requests, the model can refer to Musk’s publications in X.

Previously, Grok has repeatedly become the subject of scandals. The chat bot expressed distrust of Democrats in the United States, criticized Hollywood producers of Jewish origin and even compared itself to Hitler. xAI later apologized for the “horrible” behavior of the system, explaining the incident as a mistaken code update.