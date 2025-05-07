World of Tanks is holding promotion for 80th anniversary of the end of World War II07.05.25
From May 6 to 13, World of Tanks will host a special event dedicated to the anniversary of the end of hostilities in Europe. Players will be able to enjoy a new PvE mode, Operation Postman, a live historical broadcast from the Bovington Tank Museum, Twitch Drops, discounts, and other activities.
In the new PvE mission, players will take on the role of the commander of an elite Allied tank unit in the last days of the war. The task is to deliver an important message across the front lines to notify the troops of the end of hostilities. At the player’s disposal is a camouflaged M24 Chaffee light tank with a special crew, which has unique skills: “Reconnaissance around” to detect the enemy and “False Order” to disorient enemy patrols.
Players will have to avoid mines, explore enemy positions, and search for command posts with maps of safe routes. Successful completion of the mission will allow you to keep Chaffee in your collection forever.
On May 10, a special broadcast will be held from the museum in Bovington. Tank Regiment veteran Richard Cutland and the museum’s marketing director Nick Vines, along with invited guests, will talk about the meaning of Victory Day, key moments of the war and the development of armored vehicles. During the stream, viewers will be able to receive Twitch Drops, including premium vehicles and unique styles.
Also, from May 8 to 12, bonuses will be available in the game: five times the experience for the first victory of the day and discounts of up to 50% on premium vehicles, upgraded vehicles, equipment and consumables.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
The new device from Ajax Systems is a representative of today’s popular “smart” doorbells. But like all the company’s devices, Ajax DoorBell has received a number of features that favorably distinguish it from others and at the same time make it an important element of the security system.
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
World of Tanks is holding promotion for 80th anniversary of the end of World War II games World of Tanks
From May 6 to 13, World of Tanks will host a special event dedicated to the anniversary of the end of hostilities in Europe.
Microsoft announced a remaster of the cult game Gears of War games Microsoft
Developed by The Coalition, Gears of War: Reloaded will be released on August 26th on three platforms – PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5.
World of Tanks is holding promotion for 80th anniversary of the end of World War II
Microsoft announced a remaster of the cult game Gears of War
Gaming laptops lead Steam for the first time. Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 overtakes RTX 3060
Trailer GTA 6 released
Raw Ring з ШІ відстежує емоції людини
Casio G-Shock GBA-950 watch gets Bluetooth and GPS
All new Huawei computers will switch to HarmonyOS instead of Windows
Onyx Boox Tab X C – tablet with 13.3-inch E Ink display
3 billion users communicate on WhatsApp every month
Google Play has halved the number of apps in a year
Colin McRae Rally and DiRT – goodbye! Codemasters will not continue developing new racing simulators
Asus VivoWatch 6 Aero is equipped with ECG sensors
Ukrainian Magura V7 naval drone destroy two russian Su-30 fighters