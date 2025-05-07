World of Tanks is holding promotion for 80th anniversary of the end of World War II

From May 6 to 13, World of Tanks will host a special event dedicated to the anniversary of the end of hostilities in Europe. Players will be able to enjoy a new PvE mode, Operation Postman, a live historical broadcast from the Bovington Tank Museum, Twitch Drops, discounts, and other activities.

In the new PvE mission, players will take on the role of the commander of an elite Allied tank unit in the last days of the war. The task is to deliver an important message across the front lines to notify the troops of the end of hostilities. At the player’s disposal is a camouflaged M24 Chaffee light tank with a special crew, which has unique skills: “Reconnaissance around” to detect the enemy and “False Order” to disorient enemy patrols.

Players will have to avoid mines, explore enemy positions, and search for command posts with maps of safe routes. Successful completion of the mission will allow you to keep Chaffee in your collection forever.

On May 10, a special broadcast will be held from the museum in Bovington. Tank Regiment veteran Richard Cutland and the museum’s marketing director Nick Vines, along with invited guests, will talk about the meaning of Victory Day, key moments of the war and the development of armored vehicles. During the stream, viewers will be able to receive Twitch Drops, including premium vehicles and unique styles.

Also, from May 8 to 12, bonuses will be available in the game: five times the experience for the first victory of the day and discounts of up to 50% on premium vehicles, upgraded vehicles, equipment and consumables.