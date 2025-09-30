Wolfenstein tank and characters will be in World of Tanks30.09.25
World of Tanks is launching a major crossover with the iconic Wolfenstein series from MachineGames. From October 2nd to 13th, 2025, players can enjoy a special edition of the Battle Pass: Wolfenstein, which will add new characters, unique customization elements, and the first German Tier VIII heavy tank with dual cannons, the Zwilling.
This event will introduce five characters from the franchise, voiced by their original actors. Among them are the legendary William J. Blazkowicz and his arch-nemesis, Wilhelm “Deathshead” Strasse, available through chapter progression. Additional packs will unlock Ana Oliwa, Caroline Becker, and Frau Engel.
Special attention will be paid to the new Zwilling tank, modernized by the Resistance. It combines fast aiming, robust armor, and excellent maneuverability, while its dual cannons allow for both salvo and precision fire. The vehicle features a 3D Götterfaust style, designed in keeping with the brutal industrial aesthetic of Wolfenstein.
By completing all 40 stages of the main reward track, players will earn exclusive decals, inscriptions, styles, and Blazkowicz himself as a commander. The event will also offer themed packs and special missions that unlock even more Wolfenstein-themed content.
WoT previously featured a crossover with Warhammer 40K, focusing on visual customization: players received premium tanks in the styles of the Imperial Guard, Space Marines, and Orks, as well as exclusive commanders with signature voiceovers. The focus was on the universe’s atmosphere and styles, but no new mechanics (such as tanks with unusual weaponry) were introduced.
