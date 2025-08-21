Windows Dark Mode finally gets dark dialog boxes

Exactly ten years ago, the first version of the dark theme appeared with Windows 10. However, even in Windows 11, many system elements remained light and stood out against the general background.

In the latest Preview build of Windows 11 (version 26100.5061), the company fixed one of the most noticeable problems: dialog boxes when copying and deleting files now correspond to the dark theme. Previously, they were always displayed in a light version and stood out from the general style.

However, part of the interface has not yet been adapted – for example, buttons and some dialogs in File Explorer. In previous builds, file properties, context menus, and the program launch bar also remained light.

The update is currently being tested in Preview channels. The mass launch of the feature is expected together with the major Windows 11 25H2 update in the second half of 2025.

In the July update of Windows 11, Microsoft will replace the traditional blue screen of death (BSOD) that users have known for almost 40 years with a black background. The new screen will no longer contain a sad smiley face and a QR code, but instead will show the error code and the name of the driver that the error is related to.

The design will be stricter, in the spirit of the standard Windows 11 update screen. The company believes that this will make it easier to diagnose and fix problems, making the information on the screen more useful for users and specialists.