Windows 11 will feature video desktop wallpapers

In the latest Windows 11 beta builds, Microsoft has introduced support for video battles. Now users will be able to set files in .mp4, .mkv and other formats as desktop background images.

The information was discovered by insider @phantomofearth in the Windows 11 developer beta (26×20.6690). According to him, the user will be able to upload their own video, which will be played when the desktop opens.

The function works on the principle of popular third-party programs, such as Wallpaper Engine, and also resembles Microsoft’s DreamScene solution, available during Windows Vista. In Windows 7, video battles were abandoned, replacing them with a slideshow.

To enable the innovation in the Windows 11 beta, you need to activate the function with the identifier 57645315 and restart the explorer.exe process. It is not yet clear whether support for video games will be included in the stable release and when exactly this might happen.