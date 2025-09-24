Windows 11 will feature video desktop wallpapers24.09.25
In the latest Windows 11 beta builds, Microsoft has introduced support for video battles. Now users will be able to set files in .mp4, .mkv and other formats as desktop background images.
The information was discovered by insider @phantomofearth in the Windows 11 developer beta (26×20.6690). According to him, the user will be able to upload their own video, which will be played when the desktop opens.
The function works on the principle of popular third-party programs, such as Wallpaper Engine, and also resembles Microsoft’s DreamScene solution, available during Windows Vista. In Windows 7, video battles were abandoned, replacing them with a slideshow.
To enable the innovation in the Windows 11 beta, you need to activate the function with the identifier 57645315 and restart the explorer.exe process. It is not yet clear whether support for video games will be included in the stable release and when exactly this might happen.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Samsung Galaxy Fold7: not a smartphone, not a tablet, something more
Samsung Galaxy Fold series of smartphones is notable for its folding design and large display. The new generation model had an even larger screen, advanced cameras, stronger hardware and improved ergonomics.
Samsung Galaxy Fold7: not a smartphone, not a tablet, something more
Logitech MX Vertical mouse review: vertical comfort
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWN laptop review: a new league
Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD review: more than a cover
Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards – when pure performance is no longer enough
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Windows 11 will feature video desktop wallpapers update Windows
To enable video desktop wallpapers in the Windows 11 beta, you need to activate the feature with the ID 57645315
MediaTek Dimensity 9500 will provide +32% performance and +55% energy efficiency over its predecessor MediaTek processor
MediaTek officially unveiled its new flagship mobile processor, the Dimensity 9500, built on an advanced 3nm process technology
Windows 11 will feature video desktop wallpapers
MediaTek Dimensity 9500 will provide +32% performance and +55% energy efficiency over its predecessor
NVIDIA and OpenAI sign $100 billion deal to supply new AI servers
New EcoFlow with 288 Wh capacity weigh less than 3 kilograms
Google add Gemini AI to the Chrome browser
PC hardware sales will grow up to 35% in 2025
Paint, Notepad, and Scissors get a big update in Windows 11
Zoom will add photorealistic AI avatars
Google Discover will show posts from YouTube, X, Instagram
NVIDIA invests $5 billion in Intel
Mausware Finger Maus doesn’t need surface
Robots replacing warehouse workers in Japan