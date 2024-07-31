Windows 11 Explorer will be able to open files on an Android smartphone

Microsoft has begun testing a new way to interact with Android smartphones through Windows Explorer 11. The feature, available to members of the Windows Insider program, allows you to wirelessly view folders and files on Android devices.

Integration into Explorer makes the Android device visible as a regular USB device in the left panel. It makes it easy to copy, move, rename and delete files between PC and Android phone. It’s much faster and more convenient than using the Phone Link app.

This feature requires a device running Android 11 or later, participation in the Windows Insider program, and the beta version of the Link to Windows program. Access to the new feature is available to all four Windows Insider channels, including Release Preview, indicating a high level of feature readiness. All Windows 11 users are expected to be able to take advantage of this feature soon.

To enable the new feature in Explorer, go to Options > “Bluetooth and devices” > “Mobile devices” and select the “Manage devices” section. There will be a toggle to activate access through Explorer, along with other options like notifications and camera access.