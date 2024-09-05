Windows 10 and 11, RTX 3060 and laptop 4060 in the top of Steam players

The digital distribution service Steam presented fresh statistics reflecting the preferences of users in the choice of hardware and software. According to published data, the Windows 11 operating system overtook its predecessor in terms of popularity at the end of August, reaching a share of 49.2%. At the same time, Windows 10 continues to be used by more than 47% of Steam users. We will remind that the release of Windows 10 took place in the summer of 2015.

The most popular video card among Steam users remains the GeForce RTX 3060 with a score of 5.36%. In second place is the mobile 3D accelerator GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop, and GeForce GTX 1650 closes the top three. Among 3D accelerators from Intel and AMD, integrated video cores are the most popular (1.93%).

Among other interesting data, we can note the high popularity of 6- and 8-core processors, which are used by 31.74% and 21.15% of users, respectively. More than half of the Steam audience uses displays with Full HD resolution. The most popular RAM is 16 GB, which is installed in 47.36% of users. Oculus Quest 2 is the leader among VR headsets, which is used by 38.33% of Steam users.