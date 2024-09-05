Windows 10 and 11, RTX 3060 and laptop 4060 in the top of Steam players05.09.24
The digital distribution service Steam presented fresh statistics reflecting the preferences of users in the choice of hardware and software. According to published data, the Windows 11 operating system overtook its predecessor in terms of popularity at the end of August, reaching a share of 49.2%. At the same time, Windows 10 continues to be used by more than 47% of Steam users. We will remind that the release of Windows 10 took place in the summer of 2015.
The most popular video card among Steam users remains the GeForce RTX 3060 with a score of 5.36%. In second place is the mobile 3D accelerator GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop, and GeForce GTX 1650 closes the top three. Among 3D accelerators from Intel and AMD, integrated video cores are the most popular (1.93%).
Among other interesting data, we can note the high popularity of 6- and 8-core processors, which are used by 31.74% and 21.15% of users, respectively. More than half of the Steam audience uses displays with Full HD resolution. The most popular RAM is 16 GB, which is installed in 47.36% of users. Oculus Quest 2 is the leader among VR headsets, which is used by 38.33% of Steam users.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo Watch X smartwatch review: expensive and tasteful
The flagship watch Oppo Watch X received the latest technologies and sensors. They do not support hundreds of sports modes and allow you to pay for coffee right during a walk. We will tell you more about the watch in this review
Oppo Watch X smartwatch review: expensive and tasteful
Logitech G LITRA BEAM LX streamer light review: head one
Acer Chromebook Plus (CB515-2H-52YD) review: senior
Comparison of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra cameras
Baseus 20,000 mAh power banks: still on the top
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-512A laptop test: popular games
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
Windows 10 and 11, RTX 3060 and laptop 4060 in the top of Steam playershardware Steam
Other interesting data from Steam includes the high popularity of 6- and 8-core processors, which are used by 31.74% and 21.15% of users respectively
The system requirements of Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown not too highgames hardware
Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown will be released on September 12 on PC, Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series.