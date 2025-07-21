Which Poco, Redmi and Xiaomi smartphones will have Android 15 as last21.07.25
Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi has announced that more than thirty models from the Poco, Redmi and Xiaomi brands will end support on the HyperOS 3 shell version based on Android 15, which is scheduled for release in September 2025. This means that these devices will not receive the firmware with Android 16 and will remain on the current version of the software.
The following smartphones will not receive Android 16:
- Poco C65;
- Poco F5 5G;
- Poco F5 Pro;
- Poco M6 Pro;
- Poco X6 Neo;
- Redmi 12;
- Redmi 12 5G;
- Redmi 13C;
- Redmi 13C 5G;
- Redmi 13R;
- Redmi K50 Ultra;
- Redmi K60;
- Redmi Note 12 4G;
- Redmi Note 12 NFC 4G;
- Redmi Note 12R;
- Redmi Note 12S;
- Redmi Note 12T Pro;
- Redmi Note 12 Turbo; Redmi Note 12 Turbo;
- Redmi Note 13 4G;
- Redmi Note 13 4G NFC;
- Redmi Note 13 5G;
- Redmi Note 13R Pro;
- Xiaomi 12;
- Xiaomi 12 Pro;
- Xiaomi 12S;
- Xiaomi 12S Pro; Xiaomi 12S Pro;
- Xiaomi 12S Ultra;
- Xiaomi 12T;
- Xiaomi 12T Pro;
- Xiaomi Civi 3;
- Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2.
At the same time, Samsung continues to adhere to its strategy of long-term support for devices, but with the release of Android 15, a number of Galaxy smartphones will receive the last major update. After that, the company will release security patches for at least another year, but new versions of Android will not be released for these devices.
For users who want to stay on the current version of the system, the logical step would be to switch to more modern Samsung models, where the update policy provides for a longer support cycle.
Flagship smartphones:
- Galaxy S21 is the base model of the 2021 series with an Exynos 2100/Snapdragon 888 chip.
- Galaxy S21+ is a larger version with a larger display and battery.
- Galaxy S21 Ultra is the top model with S Pen support, improved cameras, and a 120Hz screen.
- Galaxy Fold 3 is Samsung’s first foldable smartphone with S Pen support.
- Galaxy Flip 3 is a compact foldable smartphone with a 120Hz display.
- Galaxy A14 is a budget smartphone with an Exynos chip 850.
- Galaxy A14 5G — 5G variant with Dimensity 700 processor.
- Galaxy M33 — mid-range model with a large battery (6000 mAh).
- Galaxy M14 — budget smartphone with Exynos 1330.
- Galaxy M14 5G — 5G version with Exynos 1330 chip.
- Galaxy F14 — affordable 5G smartphone based on Exynos 1330.
Samsung Tablets:
- Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) is an updated version of the popular tablet for work and study.
- Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro is a rugged tablet with S Pen support and a durable body.
