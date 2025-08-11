WhatsApp will get chats for users without an account

Meta is testing a new feature in WhatsApp that will allow you to communicate without an account. The code of the beta version of the Android application has revealed mentions of so-called “guest” chats.

Judging by the data, registered WhatsApp users will be able to invite interlocutors to a voice chat by sending them a special link. By clicking on it, the guest will get access to an online chat, where you can only send text messages. Transferring media files, voice or video, as well as creating group chats will be unavailable.

Officially, the feature has not yet been introduced, but the appearance of its mentions in the code indicates that the launch may take place in the near future.

Earlier, Meta officially confirmed the introduction of advertising in the WhatsApp messenger. Advertisements will appear in the Updates tab, where statuses and channels are displayed. According to the company, this tab is used daily by about 1.5 billion people around the world.

Advertising will be presented in two formats. First, in the “Status” section, ads will begin to be displayed that are designed to promote interesting channels within WhatsApp. Secondly, so-called promo channels will appear – advertising pages with which brands will be able to promote content and recruit subscribers.

Meta has also introduced a paid subscription to channels, which will allow users to receive exclusive updates. WhatsApp advertising and subscriptions will be limited only to the “Updates” tab and will not affect personal chats, calls and group cards.

The company emphasizes that advertising materials will be personalized based on the user’s language, region and activity. If linked to the Meta Account Center (for example, Facebook or Instagram), data from other services may be used in advertising settings.