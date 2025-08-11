WhatsApp will get chats for users without an account11.08.25
Meta is testing a new feature in WhatsApp that will allow you to communicate without an account. The code of the beta version of the Android application has revealed mentions of so-called “guest” chats.
Judging by the data, registered WhatsApp users will be able to invite interlocutors to a voice chat by sending them a special link. By clicking on it, the guest will get access to an online chat, where you can only send text messages. Transferring media files, voice or video, as well as creating group chats will be unavailable.
Officially, the feature has not yet been introduced, but the appearance of its mentions in the code indicates that the launch may take place in the near future.
Earlier, Meta officially confirmed the introduction of advertising in the WhatsApp messenger. Advertisements will appear in the Updates tab, where statuses and channels are displayed. According to the company, this tab is used daily by about 1.5 billion people around the world.
Advertising will be presented in two formats. First, in the “Status” section, ads will begin to be displayed that are designed to promote interesting channels within WhatsApp. Secondly, so-called promo channels will appear – advertising pages with which brands will be able to promote content and recruit subscribers.
Meta has also introduced a paid subscription to channels, which will allow users to receive exclusive updates. WhatsApp advertising and subscriptions will be limited only to the “Updates” tab and will not affect personal chats, calls and group cards.
The company emphasizes that advertising materials will be personalized based on the user’s language, region and activity. If linked to the Meta Account Center (for example, Facebook or Instagram), data from other services may be used in advertising settings.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD review: more than a cover
Logitech offers a wide range of covers and cases for mobile devices. Meet the Logitech FLIP FOLIO for Apple tablets and ultra-compact laptops
Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD review: more than a cover
Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards – when pure performance is no longer enough
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
WhatsApp will get chats for users without an account messenger update WhatsApp
Judging by the data, registered users will be able to invite interlocutors to a voice chat by sending them a special link.
TP-Link BE3600 – Portable Router with Wi-Fi 7 and Built-in VPN router TP-Link Wi-Fi
TP-Link Releases First Portable Router with Wi-Fi 7 Support — Model TL-WR3602BE (BE3600)
WhatsApp will get chats for users without an account
TP-Link BE3600 – Portable Router with Wi-Fi 7 and Built-in VPN
LG has released a 27-inch OLED panel with a frequency of 540-720 Hz
ASUS V500 Mini Tower – versatile and inexpensive desktop
OpenAI launches GPT-5 Chatbot AI version: what’s new?
iFixit: Samsung Galaxy Flip7 smartphone repair rated a 3/10
US Air Force to buy Tesla Cybertruck for use as target
Google adds narrator mode to Gemini
XAiDEN drones combine into swarms of 100 with AI control
Rogbid M2 – the world’s first smartwatch with a tungsten case
Neuralink has started its first clinical trials in Europe
Motorola The Brilliant Collection – смартфон motorola razr та навушники moto buds loop з кристалами Swarovski
LG CineBeam S 4K projector supports Dolby Atmos
AMD Radeon RX 9060 8GB graphics card has reduced power consumption
Samsung One UI 8.0 – details about update