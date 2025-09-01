WhatsApp will get AI-powered message rephrases01.09.25
WhatsApp has introduced a new feature called Writing Help. The tool is based on artificial intelligence and is designed to allow users to change the style, edit or reformulate text directly in the messenger. The feature is positioned as an aid to those who find it difficult to build complex wording in messages.
Meta claims that the confidentiality of correspondence will remain intact. Messages will be processed using Private Processing technology, which prevents access to users’ private data by third parties or the company itself.
Writing Help allows you to choose one of the proposed presentation styles – professional, informal or more emotional. After that, the service automatically converts the original message, adjusting it to the selected tone. The user will also be able to make their own edits to the generated version and even create templates for further use.
At the first stage, the feature will be available only to the English-speaking audience. In the future, the company plans to expand the list of supported languages, but the exact timing of the tool’s appearance for other languages has not yet been announced.
