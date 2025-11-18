  

WhatsApp will add chat integration from other messengers

18.11.25

WhatsApp

 

WhatsApp is preparing to introduce support for third-party messengers in the European Union, fulfilling the requirements of the Digital Markets Act, which obliges major platforms to ensure interoperability between messaging services. Meta confirmed that the first services to integrate with the application will be BirdyChat and Haiket.

 

WhatsApp users on Android and iOS will be able to send text messages, photos, videos, voice recordings and files to users of these platforms, as well as create group chats, when partners complete the implementation of full support. Currently, the feature only applies to mobile applications, and Meta has not yet mentioned the web version or desktop clients. To connect, third-party services must use end-to-end encryption that meets WhatsApp standards.

 

The company notes that work on the integration lasted more than three years, and the adoption of the DMA accelerated the implementation process. Meta has outlined three key principles for the launch: third-party messengers must meet security and privacy requirements, users must be provided with a clear sign-up process, and the feature will be available exclusively in EU countries.

 

WhatsApp users in Europe will see a notification in the coming months to set up third-party chats. Meta plans to gradually add new services in line with DMA requirements and the development of the interoperability framework.


