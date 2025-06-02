WhatsApp logging out will be not delete chat data

WhatsApp developers continue to expand the functionality of the messenger. In the latest beta version of the Android application, a new option has appeared – Logout, which allows you to log out of your account without having to delete the application itself or lose user data.

According to the test build, the user will have two logout options. The first involves a complete logout with the deletion of all data and settings on the device, while the user will remain in the groups to which he was previously connected. The second option is a temporary logout with the preservation of all chats, groups and settings. When re-authorizing by phone number, the data will be restored automatically.

The function may be useful for those who want to temporarily suspend the use of WhatsApp without deleting their account or losing correspondence. Currently, the option is in the internal testing stage and is marked as Internal, but it is expected that it will soon become available in the public beta version, and later in stable releases.

It is not known whether the Logout feature will appear simultaneously in the iOS version. However, WhatsApp usually tries to synchronize key updates between platforms.

Earlier, Meta also introduced the official WhatsApp application for iPad. The official WhatsApp application, adapted to the features of iPadOS, is now available in the App Store. The version supports multitasking, including Split View and Stage Manager, which makes using the messenger on a tablet much more comfortable.