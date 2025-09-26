WhatsApp add message translations. To Ukrainian just on iOS26.09.25
WhatsApp launches built-in message translation on iPhone and Android. Now you can translate texts directly in chats, groups, and even channel updates.
To use the function, you need to hold the message and select “Translate”, then specify the language. On Android, the ability to automatically translate the entire chat has also appeared – new messages are immediately displayed in the selected language.
Ukrainian is supported from day one, but with limitations: the function already works on iOS, and Android users will have to wait for updates.
The list of available languages depends on the platform.
- Android: only 6 languages so far — English, Spanish, Hindi, Portuguese, Russian and Arabic.
- iOS: more than 19 languages, including Ukrainian, French, German, Japanese, Turkish and Chinese.
Translation is performed locally on the device, without sending data to WhatsApp servers. For this, the system automatically downloads the necessary language packs.
WhatsApp has introduced a new feature called Writing Help. The tool works on the basis of artificial intelligence and is designed to allow users to change the style, edit or reformulate text directly in the messenger. The feature is positioned as a help for those who find it difficult to build complex formulations in messages.
Meta claims that the confidentiality of correspondence will remain intact. Messages will be processed using Private Processing technology, which prevents access to users’ private data by third parties or the company itself.
Writing Help allows you to choose one of the proposed styles of presentation – professional, informal or more emotional. After that, the service automatically converts the original message, adjusting it to the selected tone. The user will also be able to make their own edits to the generated version and even create templates for further use.
WhatsApp is launching built-in message translation on iPhone and Android. You can now translate text directly in chats, groups, and even channel updates.
