What will be shown at the next@Acer presentation at IFA 2025

On September 3, 2025, Acer will present new devices and technologies as part of its annual next@Acer event, which will be held at the IFA exhibition in Berlin. The Acer event will be broadcast online on September 3, 2025 at 11:30 Kyiv time. The program also includes news of gaming solutions under the Predator Gaming brand.

During the broadcast, viewers will be able to ask questions and leave comments in the chat, and the authors of the most interesting messages will receive branded Predator gifts. After the broadcast, the main draw will start, where the Nitro VG240YG gaming monitor, Nitro Headset and Nitro Mouse will be raffled off. To participate, you need to indicate your top 3 new products of the presentation in the comments under the video. The results will be announced on September 5.

Watch the next@Acer presentation at IFA 2025 online