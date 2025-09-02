What will be shown at the next@Acer presentation at IFA 202502.09.25
On September 3, 2025, Acer will present new devices and technologies as part of its annual next@Acer event, which will be held at the IFA exhibition in Berlin. The Acer event will be broadcast online on September 3, 2025 at 11:30 Kyiv time. The program also includes news of gaming solutions under the Predator Gaming brand.
During the broadcast, viewers will be able to ask questions and leave comments in the chat, and the authors of the most interesting messages will receive branded Predator gifts. After the broadcast, the main draw will start, where the Nitro VG240YG gaming monitor, Nitro Headset and Nitro Mouse will be raffled off. To participate, you need to indicate your top 3 new products of the presentation in the comments under the video. The results will be announced on September 5.
Watch the next@Acer presentation at IFA 2025 online
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWN laptop review: a new league
The new ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWН is equipped with a top-of-the-line Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card. Let’s see what the model has to offer in the new generation
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWN laptop review: a new league
Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD review: more than a cover
Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
What will be shown at the next@Acer presentation at IFA 2025 Acer IFA world events
On September 3, 2025, Acer will unveil new devices and technologies at its annual next@Acer event at IFA in Berlin.
Next up after the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 will be the Elite Gen 5: 4.74 GHz frequency processor Qualcomm
Qualcomm is preparing a powerful flagship processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, which once again promises to be the fastest solution on the market
What will be shown at the next@Acer presentation at IFA 2025
Next up after the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 will be the Elite Gen 5: 4.74 GHz frequency
Eazeye Monitor 2.0 – LCD display with a consumption of 7 W. An alternative to E-Ink, although much more expensive
WhatsApp will get AI-powered message rephrases
NVIDIA earned 56% more in Q2 2025 than a year earlier
95% of AI implementations in business processes fail
Ferrari will get an automatic brake to save bumper splitters
HMD Fuse Smartphone has built-in AI-powered child protection mode
Google will block the installation of applications via apk from 2027