What Motorola presented at CES 2026

Motorola made a series of announcements across multiple device and service categories at Lenovo Tech Day 2026, held as part of CES 2026. The brand showed off a limited edition foldable smartphone for football fans, introduced a new ultra-premium Signature line, and also showed off a smartwatch, portable speakers, accessories, and two AI-related projects.

Motorola Signature

After the Razr Fold, Motorola launched the Signature, the first smartphone in its new ultra-premium series. The device features a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, Full HD+ resolution, and peak brightness of up to 6,200 nits. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2, supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+, and is Pantone Color and Pantone SkinTone certified. The hardware platform is built on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, combined with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. A 5,200mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, as well as reverse power for other devices, is responsible for autonomy.

The Signature photo system includes a triple main camera with Sony sensors. The main 50-megapixel module has optical stabilization and an aperture of f/1.6, an ultra-wide-angle camera with the same division supports macro photography and covers an angle of 122 degrees, and a periscope module provides three times optical zoom. The front camera has a 50-megapixel sensor with autofocus. The smartphone is protected by IP68 and IP69 standards, meets MIL-STD-810H requirements, is equipped with an under-screen fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers with Sound by Bose settings, Dolby Atmos support and three microphones. The body thickness is 6.99 mm, weight – 186 g. The device runs on Android 16, and Motorola announced seven years of operating system and security updates.

Razr 60 FIFA World Cup 26 Edition

Separately, the company showed Razr 60 FIFA World Cup 26 Edition – a special version of the foldable smartphone dedicated to the FIFA 2026 World Cup. The model received a green color and a soft textured back panel with patterns related to the football theme. In terms of technical characteristics, it is completely identical to the standard Razr 60 device, and the differences are reduced to design and software. Users will be offered branded wallpapers, a FIFA-themed ringtone and a watermark for photos. The start of sales is scheduled for February 12, the stated price is $ 700.

Moto Watch

In the device segment, Motorola introduced the new Moto Watch, which was the first result of the brand’s collaboration with Polar in the field of fitness and health. The smartwatch is equipped with a round 1.43-inch OLED display covered with Gorilla Glass 3. Inside, a PPG sensor for measuring heart rate, Bluetooth 5.3 modules and dual-frequency GPS are installed. The aluminum case has IP68 protection, the crown is made of stainless steel, and the straps are available in several Pantone colors. The device monitors heart rate around the clock, analyzes sleep and supports various sports modes, and autonomy without an active always-on display is declared at up to 13 days.

Motorola Sound Flow

Among the audio devices, Motorola showed a portable Sound Flow speaker with Sound by Bose settings. Inside there is a 20-watt woofer, a 10-watt tweeter and two passive radiators. The speaker supports Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 5 and UWB, and is equipped with a 6000 mAh battery, which is enough for about 12 hours of playback. The case has IP67 protection, and the outer fabric coating with a twill texture is available in Pantone Carbon and Pantone Warm Taupe colors. Control is carried out using touch elements.

Moto Pen Ultra

The accessories include the Moto Pen Ultra and the updated Moto Tag 2. The Moto Pen Ultra stylus weighs 4.7 grams, has a 1.4 mm tip, supports 4096 levels of pressure, works via Bluetooth 5.3 and is equipped with a six-axis motion sensor. The input delay is claimed to be less than 5 milliseconds, there is IP55 protection and a charging case with a USB-C connector. The Moto Tag 2 supports UWB, Bluetooth and the Find Hub network, is protected according to the IP68 standard and can work up to 500 days with a replaceable battery. A button on the case allows you to find a tethered device or use the accessory as a remote camera shutter.