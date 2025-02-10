Warner Bros. has released over 30 old films on YouTube

Warner Bros. has made a surprising move to make its old movies available for free on YouTube. Over the past month, the studio has released more than 30 feature-length films on five official channels without digital rights management.

The collection includes films such as Michael Collins, The City, Pluto Nash, Chaos Theory, Waiting for Huffman, The Wind and the Lion, American Ninja V, Mutiny on the Bounty, and Dungeons & Dragons.

This move is especially notable considering that Warner Bros. already has its own distribution platforms, including the Max streaming service and Turner Classic Movies. Now viewers will be able to watch the studio’s classic films legally and for free, but with commercials. Content availability may vary by region.