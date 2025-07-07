Warcraft Rumble will no longer be updated by Blizzard

Amidst the ongoing layoffs at Microsoft, which will result in the loss of more than 9,000 employees, there are new signals of a review of strategies within its subsidiary studios. One of the consequences was Blizzard’s decision to stop development of the mobile game Warcraft Rumble.

Microsoft has confirmed that it is completing the release of new content for the shareware strategy game that was released in 2023. At the same time, technical support and in-game events will continue, but updates with new game content are no longer planned.

Reasons for stopping support

Warcraft Rumble has never been able to find a stable audience: the project failed to interest either fans of the original franchise or a wide casual audience. Against this background, the further development of the game has been called into question.

The situation was also clarified by former senior engineer AJ Davis, who reported that as part of the cuts, most of the team that worked on the project was laid off. This also makes it impossible to release new updates – there is simply no one to develop them.

The decision coincided with the announcement of a large-scale restructuring within Microsoft, which affected a number of divisions, including gaming. Despite the general changes, the head of Xbox Phil Spencer continues to hold his position for the time being.

Statistics

According to AppMagic statistics, since the release on November 2, the game has been installed by more than 2 million users on iOS and Android devices.

Players spent more than $5,000,000 on in-game purchases, which is an average of $2.39 per player, and in the United States this figure reaches $3.41.