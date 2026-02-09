VW Transporter released in Sportline version with GTI-style design

Volkswagen has introduced a new version of the Transporter Sportline with sporty design elements. The van has received aggressive bodywork, 19-inch wheels, Eibach suspension lowered by 29 mm and a red stripe at the front, which refers to the GTI style.

Interior equipment

The interior features sports seats made of eco-leather with red stitching and embossed Sportline logos. The equipment also includes illuminated metal door sills, illuminated mirrors in the sun visors, a heated leather steering wheel and full carpet flooring.

The version is offered in both Panel Van and Kombi bodies, and in both cases two wheelbases are available.

Engines and versions

Despite the lowered suspension and more aggressive appearance, the powertrains have remained unchanged. Buyers can still choose diesel versions, a plug-in hybrid or a fully electric e-Transporter. The most powerful remains the electric modification with 286 hp. (210 kW), which surpasses the performance of most hot versions of Volkswagen passenger models.

In addition to the standard Sportline, the company has offered a limited edition Sportline 75, dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the VW Bus. It is painted exclusively in Moss Green and has special nameplates on the mirrors, green stitching in the cabin, as well as individual license plates.

Price

In the UK, the Volkswagen Transporter Sportline is priced from £62,752, the Sportline 75 version from £64,552, and the Commerce Pro S trim starts at £53,086.